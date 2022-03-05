Last Chance For Free-Admission ice Skating At Bryant Park!

This weekend is your last chance for ice skating at the only free-admission skating rink in NYC at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park! The last day of its 20th season is this Sunday, March 6. Reserve your skates and Bumper Cars on Ice soon, at WinterVillage.org, before they’re gone. And grab that last hot chocolate of the season at The Lodge by Prime Video. See below for a full list of activities this weekend, only available through Sunday (until next season), at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

The Rink : the only free-admission ice skating rink in NYC will be open daily. The Rink is completely outdoors, and skate time and rentals can be reserved in advance online. New skate reservation dates will be released on a rolling basis throughout the season. Masks are encouraged, and Bryant Park is continuing to implement additional cleaning protocols throughout the day to ensure high-touch surfaces and shared rental equipment are sanitized and safe for use.

Cozy Igloos by Prime Video : are heated, clear structures decorated with seasonal decor that provide an intimate setting for family and friends to enjoy festive food and drinks – including mulled wine and hot chocolate – in a private space with some of the best views of the iconic skating rink.

Bumper Cars on Ice : Bring your family and friends to bump, slide, and spin on The Rink now until March 6, the last day of Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Tickets can be reserved at wintervillage.org.

Curling Café : As the first-ever ICELESS curling experience, the Curling Café offers guests a dedicated curling lane where two teams of up to 4 people each can experience "street" or iceless curling for 90 minutes. Each lane is accompanied by a private, heated dome where their teams can warm up and share seasonal drinks and bites between games.

The Lodge by Prime Video: The Lodge by Prime Video is a covered, outdoor après skate escape where visitors can cozy up with a festive cocktail, enjoy delicious food, watch the ice skaters or admire the tree.