 Last Night In New York With David Patrick Columbia Streams On Valentine’s Day

Last Night In New York is the story of social arbiter and historian David Patrick Columbia. If you are an avid reader of “New York Social Diary” you already know him. If you just enjoy gossip about the powerful, the rich, the famous, and all those who aspire to be part of ‘society,’ he is the man for you. He journeys through the ballrooms and mansions; benefits and buffets; restaurants (Michael’s) and private homes of New York, the Hamptons, Palm Beach and all around the social globe, to bring us each morning the comings and goings of the social elite (c’mon I know you’re captivated). But it’s not just a travelogue, this fascinating documentary examines what society is, how it has changed and how it continues to evolve; it’s also about social mobility, achieving one’s dreams, self-reliance, and self re-invention. It’s the American dream via a circuitous route.

And, what a dream it is. What other story can bring you the likes of an Aston, Rockefeller, Ford, Roosevelt, Griscom, Gutfreund, DeWoody, Loeb, Lord, Roehm, Steinberg, Gross, Palermo and so many other movers and shakers? It’s so much fun listening to the chatter and patter about David and his nightly adventures from those he is chronicling.

New York Social Diary was created in 2001 and serves as a social, historical, and cultural chronicle of life in New York City, and enjoys a fiercely loyal audience of many thousands; from society doyennes and Wall Street tycoons, to the upper middle classes in the major metropolitan areas, and those who simply aspire to taste a slice of New York life.

LAST NIGHT IN NEW YORK TEASER from QE-Deux LLC on Vimeo.

David Patrick Columbia’s own compelling life story is the thread that runs through the film. His patrician looks and demeanor belie the fact that he had a troubled upbringing. His handsome father was chauffeur to “Black Jack” Bouvier, Jackie Kennedy’s father. David’s childhood in Western Massachusetts was mired in near poverty. And his family history is marked by numerous tragedies, but through it all David was determined to lead a better life. With a combination of sheer will, hard work and serendipity, he propelled himself forward via a series of incarnations: actor, stockbroker, seller of drug paraphernalia and women’s clothing, author, magazine editor and finally, social columnist.

Through all the black-tie events, David, who embodies the essence of New York society with his clever wit and positive attitude, still feels like a bit of an outsider. As DPC said in a NY Post story, “I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong, but I never felt like I was quite good enough to be part of the group.” He continued, “I’m an observer and have always been an observer. I realize that everybody is really interesting, particularly if you get to know about their lives.”

Recently David was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy alongside Tom Wolfe, Robert A.M. Stern and Frank Stella among others “who make New York ‘New York’”. In a way, things have come full circle.

Last Night In New York is directed by Matthew Miele, director of Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf’s, Always at the Carlyle and more recently, a film about renowned photographer Harry Benson (Harry Benson: Shoot First), among other acclaimed documentaries. The producers are Delia von Neuschatz, and Jeffrey Hirsch. The film begins streaming on February 14th on multiple platforms including AppleTV/iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Tubi, and Peacock among others.

Last Night In New York has a similar sensibility as “Bill Cunningham New York” with a bit of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” I hope you are intrigued and interested in a review, feature, interview, and the opportunity to step out into the New York night with David Patrick Columbia.

Stay tuned for our up-close and personal interview with David on Tuesday.