Laura Bell Bundy Comes Back To The Green Room 42 With A New Sound

Get ready for girl power as Laura Bell Bundy performs her album highly acclaimed album Women Of Tomorrow live for the the first time featuring The Resistance Revival Chorus & Shea Carter on March 20th at 7pm at The Green Room 42.

We can march but you ain’t heard nothing till you hear us sing! Wanna celebrate Women’s History month, female equality, or just have a wild ladies night? Performing her album live for the first time, Laura Bell Bundy’s latest release Women of Tomorrow thematically tackles the double standards so many women face today. Keenly mixing the vintage aural soundscapes of classic MGM movie musicals, Bundy deftly combines her wide array of talents and delivers a collection that is poignant, thought-provoking and laugh-out-loud funny. One of the most energetic, versatile and vulnerable performers around, Laura Bell presents a no-holds-barred evening of music, hilarity, and realness as only she can.

Featuring The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all female orchestra. We will explore the issues women face today and the history that got us there using multi-media, poetry, sarcasm, tap dancing and our big fucking loud voices!

Triple Threat doesn’t begin to cover the multitude of talents embodied by Tony nominated singer/actress/writer/comedian and producer Laura Bell Bundy. A star of stage and screen, Laura Bell has originated roles on Broadway in Legally Blonde The Musical (Elle Woods) and Hairspray (Amber), starred in Wicked (Glinda) and cracked the Billboard Top 5 Country Music chart with albums released on Universal Music, and has been featured as an actress in over 100 episodes of Television including regular roles in How I Met Your Mother, Anger Management and Hart of Dixie.  She is one of the stars in the upcoming live action version of ‘Fairly Odd Parents’ premiering in March on Paramount Plus.  As a writer, she developed “Girl Time” for Freeform and musical “Mashville” for Netflix.

Her latest release Women of Tomorrow and companion podcast on The Broadway Podcast Network thematically tackles the double standards so many women face today. Keenly mixing the vintage aural soundscapes of classic MGM movie musicals, Bundy deftly combines her wide array of talents and delivers a collection that is poignant, thought-provoking and laugh-out-loud funny. One of the most energetic, versatile and vulnerable performers around, Laura Bell presents a no-holds-barred evening of music, hilarity, and realness as only she can.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

