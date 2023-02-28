Laura Bell Bundy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Join Hermitage Turns 20: Andy Sandberg & Broadway Friends in Concert

Ke Huy Quan, the comeback star of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” just made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with his win for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role as the first Asian male film winner.

A Dolls House Jessica Chastain was “a little embarrassed” by her stumble as she took the stage to accept her trophy for best female actor in a television movie or series. “I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up” — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — “so that wasn’t so bad.” The award marks her third SAG Award out of a total of five nominations. This award should help her Broadway show sell oodles of tickets.

Sweet Charity‘s Christina Applegate walked The SAG Awards red carpet with her daughter, After saying this is likely her “last awards show as an actor.” This was one her first red carpets since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once –

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once –

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Top Gun: Maverick –

TV