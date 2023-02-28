Connect with us

Laura Bell Bundy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Join Hermitage Turns 20: Andy Sandberg & Broadway Friends in Concert

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) today announced the line-up of guest stars for its one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season of the Hermitage and to raise funds for ongoing repairs to the Hermitage following the impact of Hurricane Ian earlier this season. The announced stars include Broadway veterans Jeannette Bayardelle, Laura Bell Bundy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as well as a Hermitage alumna and Sarasota theater favorite Ann Morrison. In town for one night only on Monday, March 20th at 7:30pm, this incredible company joins Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg as he returns to his roots as a performer to sing a concert of Broadway songs at Sarasota’s iconic Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, with music direction by Hermitage Fellow and 2023 Grammy Award nominee Rona Siddiqui.

Shabbat Across America & Potluck Shabbat Dinner Plus Purim Celebration and Original Spiel: Spielin in the Rain

Shabbat Across America & Potluck Shabbat Dinner on Friday, March 3rd. Dinner at 5:30 PM, Service at 6:30 PM.  ome to sing, pray, learn, and celebrate Shabbat!  Hundreds of synagogues across the continent will take part in this international Jewish event to celebrate what unifies us. Please bring a dairy/fish/veggie dish or drink to share. Yani Leiter will play the piano.

On Monday, March 6, 6:30 PM. come to laugh, sing, and celebrate! Original Spiel by comedian Bob Greenberg with Professional Actors of The Actors’ Temple: Aron Bederson, Barbara Bova, Marjorie Conn, Ron Cavallo, Bob Greenberg, Rabbi Jill Hausman, Elizabeth Hayden, Jeff Passero, and Pianist Rachel Kaufman.

Refreshments follow the service. In Person and on Zoom: Dial 1-646-876-9923, Meeting ID: 955 755 5342 and Password 497495 OR  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9557555342 pwd=NXd5ZmUrdWY0YVdWeW1WUGtqdEtXdz09
The Actors’ Temple, 339 West 47th Street (betw. 8th & 9th Aves) www.theactorstemple.org, info@theactorstemple.org, 212-245-6975.
The Glorious Corner

G.H. Harding

CAT ON A DARK HORSE — Cat Stevens is the latest artist on Dark Horse Records-the label begun by George Harrison in 1974 and now run by his son Dhani and his manager David Zonshine. Stevens is releasing a new album and this weekend dropped his performance of George’s transcendent “Here Comes The Sun.”

Dark Horse Records

Face it, if there ever was an artist destined for Dark Horse, it’s Stevens.

I remember when Harrison started the label in sync with A&M Records. A&M’s Jerry Love, at the times a close friend, showered us with Dark Horse T-shirts, belt buckles, stickers and some terrific album releases from Attitudes; Jiva; Splinter; and the Five Stairsteps. The arrangement with A&M didn’t last all that long and George moved to Warners and released his terrific 33 1/3 album.
George would have turned 80 this past weekend. Great label for sure. Here’s Cat Stevens’ rendition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCF7opEbEw0

Jason Segal and Harrison Ford

SHORT TAKES — We talked about Apple TV’s Shrinking a few columns back, but this week’s episode (Episode 6) was the best yet. So cleverly written and acted; its a stone cold hit. And, Harrison Ford is a riot along with Jason Segal. Some of the best work ever for Ford. The revelation in this episode will inform the remaining six episodes in their debut season. Just great. Check it out if you haven’t yet …

Yoko Ono

Sunday’s Daily Mail broke the story that Yoko Ono has departed NYC for a compound in Franklin, NY. Reports are that she has not been well for quite some time; she turned control of Apple (her part) to son Sean, so we wish her all the best. Love her or not, she has been an extraordinary artist for most of her life …

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Saw just a delightful movie on Amazonthis past week: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris with Lesley Manville, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs. In partnership with the House of Dior, the movie tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London who falls madly in love with a  dress from Dior. Its just utterly charming. Can’t recommenced it enough …

Turnstile Jumpers

I’m impressed that the MTA has enlisted more and more police officers at their many locations, but at my location at 23rd and Fifth, they still have dozens of people jumping the turnstiles. In addition to the officers positioning themselves at the worst possible locations to see the crime being committed, there must be at least 75 offenders daily. You do the math. With prices of fares going higher and higher, it seems to be this type of offense should be higher on their list. NYC is not the NYC old old. Sad for sure … And, this week’s classic throw-back is Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – “Driver’s Seat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v754paceO44

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Ernie Leogrande; Richard Corkery; Amanda Lundberg; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Angela Tarantino; Arthur Bell; Pete Sanders; Mark Bego; Keith Barrow; Tina Turner; Arthur Baker; Thomas Silverman; Alex Salzaman; CW Hanes; Kent Denmark; Kent Kotal; Bruce Haring; Jesse Rich; and BELLA!
The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards: Everything Everywhere All At Once Is The Big Winner

Ke Huy Quan, the comeback star of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” just made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with his win for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role as the first Asian male film winner.

A Dolls House Jessica Chastain was “a little embarrassed” by her stumble as she took the stage to accept her trophy for best female actor in a television movie or series. “I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up” — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — “so that wasn’t so bad.” The award marks her third SAG Award out of a total of five nominations. This award should help her Broadway show sell oodles of tickets.

Sweet Charity‘s Christina Applegate walked The SAG Awards red carpet with her daughter, After saying this is likely her “last awards show as an actor.” This was one her first red carpets since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

FILM  

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once –

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once –

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Top Gun: Maverick –

TV 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Elliott – 1883

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman – Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear  

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The White Lotus

 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Stranger Things 

