Lauren Weintraub Headlines at The Mercury Lounge
One of Nashville’s hottest newcomers, Lauren Weintraub, will be headlining Mercury Lounge on Monday, October 17th at 7pm and trust me – you do not want to miss this show.
A 2022 HITS “One to Watch” and iHeartRadio Award nominee, this 23-year-old spitfire recently signed her first major label deal with Virgin Records, and she’s the flagship songwriter signed to Brandy Clark’s publishing company – all thanks to her badass, unique style, evocative lyricism and raw, unmatched vocals.
**Here’s a taste of what to expect live: https://youtu.be/VPirQOzfe2A
On Monday a release of her debut EP, ‘This Is Your Brain On Love,’ was announced, due on November 4. Featuring six of my favorite songs of the year (no joke – advance listen below), the project is the perfect introduction to Weintraub. Each track spotlights her vulnerable lyricism, as well as her sassy, unapologetic demeanor and insane vocals – and somehow, these songs are even more incredible live.
Lauren Weintraub Highlights:
*Flagship songwriter signed to Brandy Clark’s publishing company, All BC Music
*Major label deal with Virgin Records
*More than 750K+ following across socials, 520k+ average monthly listeners on Spotify
*Nominated for “TikTok Songwriter of the Year” at this year’s iHeartRadio Awards
*Debut EP, ‘This Is Your Brain On Love,’ out November 4
Mercury Lounge (217 E Houston St., New York, NY 10002)

