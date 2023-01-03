Laurence Fishburne Visits Death of a Salesman As Heckler Is Escorted Out

Laurence Fishburne made a holiday visit to catch the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman. This was his second visit to the show. He also Death of a Salesman when it was at the Young Vic in London. Backstage, after the performance, he congratulated the show’s stars, Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke along with the rest of the cast.

Other celebrities who have attended have been: Angelina Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Robin Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Sandra Oh, Leslie Odom, Jr.,Uzo Aduba, Timothy Olyphant, Patti LuPone, La Chanze, John Krasinski, Bradley Whitford, Daniel Radcliffe, Michael Shannon, Teyonah Parris, Ben Vereen and Angela Bassett.

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman is told – for the first time on Broadway – from the perspective of a Black family with Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy’s brother, Ben.

The show has been in the news as the Tuesday before Christmas, during an evening performance, a woman in the audience during act 1 was constantly going through her bag loudly, and yelling responses to what the actors were saying. She was very obviously drunk and/or high. During intermission her husband tried to get her to leave. They made their way to the back of the theatre as act 2 was starting then she starts screaming at the top of her lungs that she wasn’t leaving and if she couldn’t see the rest of the show neither would anyone else. She rushed to the front of the stage. disrupting the scene by yelling at acclaimed actor Wendell Pierce, . Pierce, broke character, pleading with her to allow the play to continue. “Hold on! Talk to me, talk to me. I’ll make a deal with you. I’ll make a deal with you,” Pierce said to the rude audience member. “I’m going to ask them to let you stay. Hold on, hold on, I’ll make a deal with you. Ma’am, I’ll make a deal with you, alright? You can stay, but we have a show to do. Hold on! I’ve waited TOO LONG for this! You’ve waited too long for this,” Pierce then directed his attention back to the woman. “If you would like your money back,” he told her, “I will guarantee your money back.”

The couple was escorted out of the theater, and the performance continued, starting again from the interrupted scene’s beginning.

Death of a Salesman closes January 15th having played 22 previews and 134 performances.