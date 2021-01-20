Lazarus Streamed, with Wild Abandonment and Alienation

I never got to see this musical when it opened at the New York Theatre Workshop. It was sold out almost instantly and I didn’t have the Outer Critic Circle in that I have now, but with the buzz of Lazarus and David Bowie combined, the streaming of the show was just too hard to ignore or pass up. It’s definitely a twisted heady trip to outer space; part sci-fi, part Bowie rock concert, shifted and structured, if you want to call it that, by the intensely unique Enda Walsh, the writer of the phenomenally fascinating Ballyturk. I can’t say that I always intuitively know where he is purposefully taking us in his plays, but here within the sequel to “The Man Who Fell to Earth“, the journey is a visual splendor grass of fantastical sophistication, staged with innate wonderment by the always interesting Ivo van Hove (Broadway’s West Side Story, West End’s All About Eve). The 1976 film, directed by Nicolas Roeg, was described back in the day by a critic from Empire as “profound and unknowing“, and if I could steal those words, just this once, I would gleefully honor this oddly engaging production with those exact same adjectives, plus a few more that might lead us down a slightly different path.

Centered around the twisted stranded extraterrestrial, played with empathetic dementia by Michael C. Hall (Signature Theatre’s Thom Pain (based on nothing); “Dexter“), this study in alienation and trauma feeds us, most willingly, a meal of numerous flavors and installations, with songs from Bowie’s wonderful catalog, and performances that are solidly constructed and meticulously performed. This kaleidoscope of impulses follows the show’s lead character, Thomas Newton, a creature from another place that Bowie inhabited most magnetically in the film, down and through an emotional expanse worthy of the film and the singer. Thomas is now financially rich but living in alcoholic seclusion, dreaming of a lost love, Mary Lou, while being cared for by a worshipping assistant by the name of Elly. It’s clever and solid in structure, playing out the complications with authenticity and abstractionism, and then, most dynamically, Thomas starts to engage in hypnotic conversations with an ethereal character simply known as ‘Girl’. He’s trapped and drowning alongside this ‘Girl’, flinging himself majestically around the sparse but complex landscape with high voltage energy, especially when David Bowie’s beats begin to fly outward, into his and our heads.

Michael C. Hall in Lazarus.

I was so wanting to “look up here” with wonder and excitement. There was nothing left to lose in this pandemic age, but the disconnect protected on the back wall, although beautiful and edgy, gets a bit lost in the manic pixels from the past. The music is obviously dynamic, with Japanese Geishas, Yoko Ono and John Lennon projections showing up to march this energy forward with Cha Cha Changes, bringing heat, guns, and bullets to the forefront. Amy Lennox, who plays the complex and intoxicating Elly, sings the 1971 song as a logical extension of her transformational desires, breathing life into the iconic Change song while we watch some of the other classics falter. Elly’s boyfriend, Zach, played strongly by Bobby Moreno, gives the shared space tension, but he and the actor are underused. The magnificent Sophia Anne Caruso (Broadway’s Beetlejuice) as the strange hypnotic ‘Girl’ delivers strength and power to her “Life on Mars?” backed strongly by an electric onstage band behind a clear acrylic screen. Her transcendent voice floats dynamically out, captivating our hearts and minds deeply and thoroughly, but does it really take us deeper into her character or situation? It’s hard to know, as the abstractions linger and weave themselves in and around our head in ways that don’t give us much understanding or clarity.

The layers are purposeful, with a clear concept, but where does it lead us to in the end. Designed by the evocative Jan Versweyveld (Park Avenue Armory’s The Damned) alongside video designer Tal Yarden (National/Broadway’s Network), the logical narrative disintegrates into the ultra-chic and depressive void of the space alien. Thomas guzzles down alcohol in the minimalist studio like he’s drinking water, while violence and foreboding tension ricochets across the large monitor and paints the back clear wall with pain and anger. A man named Valentine, played demonically by the mesmerizing Michael Esper, looks with a hunger to be surrounded by love, while psychotically wanting to destroy it with a psychotic passion. The ‘Girl’ seems to be somehow connected to this murderous ploy, but the lines that are taped to the ground never take off into a universe of comprehension. Do we need to fully understand the motivation of Elly’s transformational desire or the murdered Girl’s haunting? Well, probably not entirely. The dreamy fearful tale slips beyond our grasp, but is still quite beautiful to behold, especially when Hall gives us a heartbroken “Hereos” to admire and breath in. Even the most casual of admirers of Bowie will be blown away into a fan-based orbit, embracing the poetry and the ingenuity of this iconic, but confounding genius, especially when enveloped by the vocals of Hall.