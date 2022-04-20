LCT Has Sewn a Lovely Intimate Apparel, But It Might Not Have Been Made to Fit Me

In the exciting collaborative action between Lincoln Center Theater and the Metropolitan Opera, Lynn Nottage’s 2003 play, Intimate Apparel, finds its passionate way to the stage, but not in its original spoken language form. This is a new operatic adaptation of the play, retelling the tender, intimate, longing story of a Black seamstress dreaming of love and marriage in New York City circa 1905. It’s exhilarating, in a way, to hear the emotionally charged plot thread its way through the well cut space, and even though I never saw the original play that this opera is based, the new formulation keeps its tight eye on the ordinary and the need, finding hope and the sweet aroma of engagement all wrapped up and revolving to the keys and melodies of two pianos, played beautifully by Nathaniel LaNasa and Brent Funderburk conducted by the talented Steven Osgood (Opera Philadelphia’s Breaking the Waves).
In this new perfectly sung opera, Ricky Ian Gordon’s (The House Without a Christmas Tree) music registers, not just because of the majestic voices bringing it to life by this impressive cast, but through the sound and simplicity of the arrangements and constructions presenting here. The piece unpacks itself lovingly, but it is the voices that find the flavor and its emotional core, even to this particular audience member who is not one of opera’s biggest of fans. I always when listening to opera have a hard time tuning in my sympathetic self to the sounds of that particular voice that is clearly, and most impressively being portrayed here. I can honor it, but it never inserts itself like a Rachel Bay Jones Broadway voice, full of roughness and edge. But that is just me, and has no reflection on the quality of the cut.
Kearstin Piper Brown (Atlanta Symphony’s Aida) as the central force, Esther, leads the cast forward through its romantic edged paces. Esther eeks out her bare bones existence in a Lower Manhattan boarding house, run by a sympathetic landlady, beautifully embodied by Adrienne Danrich (HERE’s Looking at You). Esther works hard, toiling away alone sewing fantastically created garments, designed most exquisitely by the Tony-winning costumer, Catherine Zuber (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge). Magic in fabric is created here for a wide range of women who inhabit her sorted world, made to make them feel more sensual and assured in themselves and their bodies. This is not something that fits into Esther’s own sense of self, but for her customers, who include the unhappily married wealthy married woman, Mrs. Van Buren, fantastically portrayed by Naomi Louisa O’Connell (West End’s Master Class), and the dream-filled prostitute Mayme, dynamically enlivened by the wonderful Krysty Swann (Met Opera’s Elektra), these garments bring out the best in them. And maybe a little something else too.
