Lea Michele, Patti Lupone, Jeremy Jordan, Hailey Kilgore and So Many More At Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall’s 2023–2024 season has almost 170 concerts and many will be led by Broadway artists.
The New York Pops, led by music director and conductor Steven Reineke, will feature Broadway cult favorites: Jeremy Jordan, Hailey Kilgore, Javier Muñoz, and Elizabeth Stanley in 21st Century Broadway October 27, 2023, at 8 PM; One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara will appear November 17 at 8 PM; The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis hits the stage December 22–23 at 8 PM; Montego Glover and pianist Lee Musiker in Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue on February 9, 2024, at 8 PM; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown, with Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae, will end the season March 15 at 8 PM.
Lea Michele, may be killing it in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, but she will make her solo Carnegie Hall debut this fallat the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage October 30 at 8 PM.
Carnegie Hall will commemorate the centennial of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with several performances, including a December 13 concert with Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein. The two will come together for Two Pianos: Who Can Ask for Anything More? with newly arranged piano duos, plus works by Gershwin contemporaries and successors.
An immersive Weimar Underground cabaret series, entitled Part of Fall of the Weimar Republic: Dancing on the Precipice, will feature Chicago‘s Ute Lemper in Weimar Berlin and After the Exodus (February 9, 2024, at 7:30 PM in Zankel Hall) and Tony winner Alan Cumming with jazz ensemble The Hot Sardines (April 19 at 7:30 PM in Zankel Hall).
And finally three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone will return April 8, 2024, with her newest show, A Life in Notes. Subtitled A Personal Musical Memoir On and Off the Stage, the 8 PM performance will mark the stage and screen star’s first Carnegie appearance in more than a decade.
Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For March
The beginning of Spring, wind and the return of Daylight Savings Time. March brings much of the shows we love front and center. Here are our picks for March.
92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 3/2: The Fabelmans: Screening and Michelle Williams and Tony Kushner in Conversation; 3/6: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York in Conversation with Samantha Barry: “A Most Intriguing Lady” (In-Person); 3/9: Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Wanderers: Performance and Conversation with the Cast Anna Ziegler, Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer, Katie Holmes, Dave Klasko, and Eddie Kaye Thomas with Broadway News’ Ruthie Fierberg, moderator; 3/25 and 27: Lyrics & Lyricists What’s Going On?: Songs of Change and 3/27: Cabaret Conversations Anita Gillette.
Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 3/6: George Abud and Katrina Lenk: “Swung”; 3/6: Tedd Firth Trio in the Theater; 3/13: The Brat Pack; 3/20:Karen Mason and 3/28 – 4/1: Eliane Elias
Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St. Until 3/11: Hamilton Leithauser; 3/14- 25: John Pizzarelli and 3/28 – 4/1: John Lloyd Young.
Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 3/5 -6: Mozart: Her Story The New Musical; 3/15: The Music of Paul McCartney; 3/24: The New York Pops The Marvelous Marilyn Maye; 3/24: An Evening with L Morgan Lee and 3/29: Standard Time with Michael Feinstein.
Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 3/ 17 Tanya Moberly.
Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 3/8: Alexis Cole and 3/26: Songbook Sunday: Lerner & Lowe
The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 3/8: Jason Tiemann Quartet
54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 3/2-4: Amanda McBroom & Ann Hampton Callaway, Divalicious!; 3/5: Mauricio Martínez; 3/6 – 7: Taylor Iman Jones; 3/9 -11: Donna McKechnie: Take Me To The World – The Songs of Stephen Sondheim; 3/19 and 21 – 22: Storm Large: Love, Storm and 3/31 – 4/1: Jennifer Simard: Can I Get Your Number?
The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 3/6: Brenda Braxton; 3/12: Eva Noblezada and 3/12: Reeve Carney.
Sony Hall: 235 W. 46th St. 1/15:
The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 3/2: 2023 PEN AMERICA LITERARY AWARDS CEREMONY; 3/8: 3RD ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY BENEFIT CONCERT; 3/9: Dionne Warwick, Hits! The Musical; 3/17: THE IRISH TENORS: 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR; 3/24: SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR and 3/28: Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.
Jennifer Holliday Is A Diamond That Shines Brilliantly Inside and Out
In 1981 Jennifer Holliday achieved worldwide fame as Effie White in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. In 2016 she won Broadway back as Shug Avery in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Last night she won over fans and anyone else who was in the audience of the prestigious Diamond Series, at 54 Below.
Starting out with “I Ain’t Been Licked” by Ashford and Simpson, Holliday showed not only was she here to stay, but an artist to be reckoned with.
The Diana Ross song “My Turn,” took on a new meaning as she thanked the audience for being there and chose this time to spend this time with her. She stated “You are my friends” and we the audience felt blessed to be there.
The Kern and Fields standard from Swingtime “Pick Yourself Up,” had Holliday talking about fame and how fleeting it is.
Re-creating two signature songs “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirlsand “Push Da Button” from The Color Purple, made you feel as if you missed some of the best Broadway moments and now you have a chance to rediscover them. I was there for both moments and this moment was like time stood still.
Next up was a haunting version of Billie Holliday’s and Arthur Herzog Jr. “God Bless The Child.”
“The Way He Makes Me Feel” from Yentl was sexy, sensual and allowed Ms. Holliday to share how when she was in Dreamgirls, she was 19 going on 20 years old and Streisand told her that she should not lose weight because that’s what she was known for and they tried to make her fix her nose when she got in the business and that the things that we are associated with make us us.”
“The Cole Porter Medley” allowed Ms. Holliday’s music director/pianist Rashad McPherson arrangements shine. On that note bass guitarist: Criston Oates, drummer: Shawn Dustin, lead guitarist: Andrew Jagannath, saxophone: Craig Hill, trumpet: Ryan Easter and Trombonist: Javon Johnson, all had chances to share the spotlight and Ms. Holliday put her own spin on these American songbook classics.
Putting her own spin again on a classic Harry Warren’s and Etta James’s “At Last,” Ms. Holliday’s chops and emotional connection to lyric showed, she may have spent some time trying to figure out where she belonged, but it was clear she has found her way.
Tina Turner’s classic “River Deep, Mountain High” had Ms. Holliday and her band killing it as the whole room started dancing.
Michael Bennett and Marvin Hamilish played big roles in Ms. Holliday’s life and she shared the high’s and low’s and then dedicated “What I Did For Love” to them. There wasn’t a dry eye.
And as the pièce de résistance a phenomenally sung “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” “I became a young woman and then a real woman and then a grown-ass woman, the song took on different meanings. It’s a song of survival today. It’s like, ‘And I’m telling you that I’m still here. I’m not going.’ So for me, more so than anything, it’s me telling the world — and telling myself — that I’m worthy to still be here and that I still have a lot more to offer.” All I can say to that is yes, yes and hell yes!
Ms. Holliday is a treat to 54 Below and anyone who is smart enough to get tickets for this one of a kind event. The Diamond Series is definitely a rare gem and you can still get tickets.
The Diamond Series Presents Jennifer Holliday until the 26th at 8:30 (doors open at 6 pm for dinner)
All photo’s and video Magda Katz
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Presents The J2 Cabaret Series, Woman of the Year, Sugar and The Goodbye Girl
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) will shine a spotlight on the composers and lyricists for the musicals featured in their 2023 season with a brand new cabaret series, In the Spotlight: The J2 Cabaret Series. Celebrating the three distinguished creative team’s music and words on Broadway, in Hollywood, and the American songbook, each cabaret will feature an all-star cast and will be presented at 7:30 PM on the second Tuesday during each musical’s run (April 18th, May 2nd and May 16th). The J2 Cabaret Series will take place at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street – between 9th and Dyer Avenues), home to their 2023 Main Stage season. Tickets are $20 for J2 subscribers and $25 for the general public and can be purchased here. As previously announced, The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season includes Woman of the Year (April 13 – 23), Sugar (April 27 – May 7), and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 – May 21). Tickets are now on sale for the entire season. Single tickets for each production are $62.50 with a subscription for all three shows available at a 25% discount. Tickets for all shows are now on sale here. The brand new series will include the following 70-minute cabarets: All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and Ebb Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM In a partnership that lasted six decades, John Kander and Fred Ebb gave the world some of the most memorable moments in musical theater history. From Cabaret to Chicago, Woman of the Year to Zorba, each of their shows is a divinely decadent gem.
I’m The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob Merrill
Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM
From the Hit Parade to Broadway, Jule Styne and Bob Merrill are responsible, together, and separately, for some of America’s most iconic songs, like, “People,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “It’s Magic,” “Three Coins in the Fountain,” and so many more!
You’re Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel
Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM
A Chorus Line. City of Angels. Sweet Smell of Success. Hercules. These are just four of the works that were created by either EGOT winner Marvin Hamlisch or Tony Award winner David Zippel. Join us as we celebrate their work in theater, film, and television.
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell. For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.
The Season At A Glance
Woman of the Year
Music: John Kander
Lyrics: Fred Ebb
Book: Peter Stone
Based on the MGM film by Ring Lardner, Jr. and Michael Kana
April 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 22nd at 7:30 PM
April 15th and 22nd at 2 PM and April 16th and 23rd at 3 PM
All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and Ebb
Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM
Tess Harding is America’s most famous TV reporter and Sam Craig is America’s most famous cartoonist. When Tess goes on air to insult Sam’s work, the two start an epically public feud in their respective mediums. The feud turns to romance but not to harmony, in this delightful battle of the sexes between two outsized egos.
Woman of the Year is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Sugar
Music: Jule Syne
Lyrics: Bob Merrill
Book: Peter Stone
Based on the screenplay “Some Like it Hot” by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond
Based on a story by Robert Thoeren
April 27th, 28th, 29th, May 4th, 5th, and 6th at 7:30 PM
April 29th and May 6th at 2 PM and April 30th and May 7th at 3 PM
I’m The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob MerrillTuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM
Based on the film Some Like It Hot, Sugar follows the zany antics of two male musicians of the Prohibition era who witness a gang slaying. Hoping to hide from the mob, Jerry and Joe disguise themselves as “Daphne” and “Josephine” and join an all-female orchestra. Complications ensue when Joe falls for Sugar Kane, the group’s lead singer.
Sugar is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC.
The Goodbye Girl
Music: Marvin Hamlisch
Lyrics: David Zippel
Book: Neil Simon
Based on the screenplay “The Goodbye Girl” by Neil Simon
May 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th at 7:30 PM
May 13th and May 20th at 2 PM, and May 14th and May 21st at 3 PM
You’re Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel
Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM
The Goodbye Girl follows the unlikely romance between Paula, a single mother who has been jilted one too many times, and Eliot, the opinionated actor who shows up – unexpectedly – on her doorstep with a lease to sublet her apartment.
The Goodbye Girl is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
