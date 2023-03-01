Lea Michele, Patti Lupone, Jeremy Jordan, Hailey Kilgore and So Many More At Carnegie Hall

In 1981 Jennifer Holliday achieved worldwide fame as Effie White in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. In 2016 she won Broadway back as Shug Avery in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Last night she won over fans and anyone else who was in the audience of the prestigious Diamond Series, at 54 Below.

Starting out with “I Ain’t Been Licked” by Ashford and Simpson, Holliday showed not only was she here to stay, but an artist to be reckoned with.

The Diana Ross song “My Turn,” took on a new meaning as she thanked the audience for being there and chose this time to spend this time with her. She stated “You are my friends” and we the audience felt blessed to be there.

The Kern and Fields standard from Swingtime “Pick Yourself Up,” had Holliday talking about fame and how fleeting it is.

Re-creating two signature songs “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirlsand “Push Da Button” from The Color Purple, made you feel as if you missed some of the best Broadway moments and now you have a chance to rediscover them. I was there for both moments and this moment was like time stood still.

Next up was a haunting version of Billie Holliday’s and Arthur Herzog Jr. “God Bless The Child.”

“The Way He Makes Me Feel” from Yentl was sexy, sensual and allowed Ms. Holliday to share how when she was in Dreamgirls, she was 19 going on 20 years old and Streisand told her that she should not lose weight because that’s what she was known for and they tried to make her fix her nose when she got in the business and that the things that we are associated with make us us.”

“The Cole Porter Medley” allowed Ms. Holliday’s music director/pianist Rashad McPherson arrangements shine. On that note bass guitarist: Criston Oates, drummer: Shawn Dustin, lead guitarist: Andrew Jagannath, saxophone: Craig Hill, trumpet: Ryan Easter and Trombonist: Javon Johnson, all had chances to share the spotlight and Ms. Holliday put her own spin on these American songbook classics.

Putting her own spin again on a classic Harry Warren’s and Etta James’s “At Last,” Ms. Holliday’s chops and emotional connection to lyric showed, she may have spent some time trying to figure out where she belonged, but it was clear she has found her way.

Tina Turner’s classic “River Deep, Mountain High” had Ms. Holliday and her band killing it as the whole room started dancing.

Michael Bennett and Marvin Hamilish played big roles in Ms. Holliday’s life and she shared the high’s and low’s and then dedicated “What I Did For Love” to them. There wasn’t a dry eye.

And as the pièce de résistance a phenomenally sung “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” “I became a young woman and then a real woman and then a grown-ass woman, the song took on different meanings. It’s a song of survival today. It’s like, ‘And I’m telling you that I’m still here. I’m not going.’ So for me, more so than anything, it’s me telling the world — and telling myself — that I’m worthy to still be here and that I still have a lot more to offer.” All I can say to that is yes, yes and hell yes!

Ms. Holliday is a treat to 54 Below and anyone who is smart enough to get tickets for this one of a kind event. The Diamond Series is definitely a rare gem and you can still get tickets.

The Diamond Series Presents Jennifer Holliday until the 26th at 8:30 (doors open at 6 pm for dinner)

All photo’s and video Magda Katz