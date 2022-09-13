Lea Salonga and Sophia Anne Caruso In Reading For Frank Wildhorn Musical Based on The Song of Bernadette

Frank Wildhorn has a new musical based on The Song of Bernadette. The show will premiere at Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre starting May 11, 2023.

Here is one of the songs recorded in 2016.

This week the show gets a workshop by Indie Theatrical. The cast will be led by Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus, Beetlejuice) as Bernadette Soubirous and Tony and Olivier winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Aladdin, Mulan) as Mama Soubirous.

Click here to hear “Something More Than This” featuring Carrie Manolakos and “Tear It All Down” featuring Jeremy Jordon both from The Song of Bernadette.

Based on Franz Werfel’s 1941 novel, the musical tells the true story of Bernadette Soubirous, a young woman living in the French town Lourdes who sees a vision that will change everything forever. The novel was previously adapted into a 1943 film starring Jennifer Jones, who won an Academy Award for the title role.

Newsies Tony winner Christopher Gattelli will direct and choreograph and longtime Wildhorn collaborator Jason Howland is on music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements. book by award-winning playwright, Rinne B. Groff, lyrics by CMA winner and Grammy-nominee, Robin Lerner, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Jason Howland.

The show had a 2019 industry reading led by Mallory Bechtel, Alice Ripley, and Derek Klena. Katie Thompson (Giant, Pump Boys and Dinettes), Eric Anderson (Pretty Woman, Waitress), Dana Costello (Finding Neverland, Jekyll & Hyde), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Paul Anthony Stewart (Beautiful, Fiddler), Eliseo Roman (On Your Feet!, In The Heights), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady, Nice Work If You Can Get It), Kevin Duda (Beautiful, Book of Mormon), Leslie Becker (Bonnie & Clyde), Housso Semon (Beautiful), Keaton Whittaker (Little Night Music), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin), Salisha Thomas (Beautiful), Michael McArthur (The Ferryman), and Tynia Brandon (Beautiful) were also in the reading.