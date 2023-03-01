Broadway
Lea Salonga Is Acting and Producing Here Lies Love
Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lea Salonga will play Aurora Aquino — mother of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino in the upcoming Broadway production of Here Lies Love. She will be playing the role from July 11 through August 13 at the Broadway Theatre.
Not only is Lea in the show but she will be part of the producing team, marking her Broadway producing debut. Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos and Jose Antonio Vargas will also be producing.
“I’m so excited to be joining ‘Here Lies Love’ as both a performer and producer!” Salonga said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be part of this show, as well as part of a company comprised of an abundance of Filipino talent, a first in Broadway history! We’re showing the world what we’re capable of!”
Here Lies Love follows the story of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and the country’s history under her power. Lea will be returning to the same theater where she made her Broadway debut as Kim in Miss Saigon, and won a Tony Award.
After Salonga’s five-week run, guest stars from the Philippines will take over in her place.
Conrad Ricamora and Jose Llana will reprise their performances as Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino and Ferdinand Marcos, but the question on everyone’s mind is will Ruthie Ann Miles return as Imelda Marcos. She was amazing the first time around.
Here Lies Love begins previews on June 17 with an opening night of July 20. Developed and directed by Alex Timbers and conceived by David Byrne, the production features music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim and lyrics by Byrne.
Broadway
New Musical “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” with Rob Ashford, Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, the 1994 iconic blockbuster book by John Berendt, which still holds a New York Times bestseller list record, is being developed into a new musical. The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, written by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee and Pulitzer Finalist Taylor Mac, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and choreography by Tanya Birl and Sarah O’Gleby. Additional creative team to be announced at a later date. An invitation only industry reading will take place May 12th and 13th, 2023.
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, was a finalist for the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, is the story of a socially prominent Savannah, Georgia, antiques dealer who was tried, and retried, for murder. The book was on the New York Times Best-Seller for 216 weeks and was adapted for Clint Eastwood’s 1997 film of the same name.
Rob Ashford (Director) is a Tony Award, Olivier Award, Emmy Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning director and choreographer. Broadway Theatre credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Frozen, How To Succeed In Business, Promises, Promises, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek, John Water’s Cry Baby, Curtains, & The Wedding Singer. London Theatre credits include The Winters Tale, Romeo & Juliet, The Entertainer, Harlequinade, Macbeth, Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, and the Olivier Award-winning productions of Anna Christie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Parade. He directed and choreographed NBC’s “Sound of Music Live!” and “Peter Pan Live!”. He directed and choreographed Carousel, Carmen, & The Barber of Seville for Chicago Lyric Opera and Houston Grand Opera and choreographed Candide at La Scala, ENO, and Chatelet in Paris. He choreographed and staged the 2009, 2013, 2014, & 2015 Academy Awards winning an Emmy for his work on Baz Luhrmann’s 2009 production number featuring Hugh Jackman and Beyonce. He has staged The Tony Awards for 8 years and has also staged tributes at The Kennedy Center Honors for Barbra Streisand, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jerry Herman, Barbara Cook, Tom Hanks, Shirley MacLaine, and Meryl Streep. Films include choreography for Disney’s Cinderella, Beyond the Sea, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ted 2, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.
Taylor Mac (Book) is a MacArthur Fellow, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist, a Tony Nominee (for Best Play), and the recipient of the Kennedy Prize (with Matt Ray), the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim, a Drama League Award, a NY Drama Critics Circle Award, two Obie’s, two Bessies, and the first American to receive the International Ibsen Award. Mac is the author of Joy and Pandemic (premiering spring, 2023 at the Huntington Theater); The Hang (with Matt Ray); Gary, A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; A 24-Decade History of Popular Music; Hir; The Fre, The Walk Across America For Mother Earth, The Lily’s Revenge; The Young Ladies Of; and The Be(A)st of Taylor Mac.
Jason Robert Brown (Music and Lyrics) has written the music and lyrics to several of the most renowned and influential musicals of our time, including the generation-defining The Last Five Years, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, and the seminal Parade, currently on Broadway in a highly acclaimed new production starring Ben Platt and directed by Michael Arden. His other musicals include 13, which was made into a feature film on Netflix last year; The Bridges of Madison County, winner of Tony Awards for score and orchestrations; Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal; and Honeymoon In Vegas. As a pianist, singer and bandleader, Jason has performed concerts around the world. His latest album, “Coming From Inside The House,” features Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean and is available from Craft Recordings.
An invitation only industry reading will take place May 12th and 13th, 2023. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil is being produced by Hal Luftig, Craig Haffner, and Sherry Wright.
Broadway
Broadway Openings in March
Get ready for the season to truly begin. There are seven openings in March. Already in previews are:
A Doll’s House: Opens March 9th at the Hudson Theatre, 141 W 44th Street. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is Nora in the latest revival of Henrik Ibsen’s masterwork. Housewife and mother Nora is living the perfect 19th-century woman’s life, but that’s not the life she wants, and she intends to start her own independent one. Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog newly adapts Ibsen’s script for today.
Bad Cinderella: Opens March 23 at the Imperial Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s latest musical, a modern update on the classic fairy tale, comes to Broadway following a run in London’s West End. Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle, Christina Acosta Robinson.
Parade: Opens March 16 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 W 45th Street. Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond star in Jason Robert Brown (music & lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) musical. Directed by Michael Arden in a sold-out run at New York City Center, in a new production.
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’: Previews begin March 2, Opening Night: March 19th at The Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th Street. This revival, directed by original Dancin’ cast member Wayne Cilento, preserves Fosse’s choreography from the show’s 1978 premiere. Various dance routines blend his signature style with multiple dance genres, all together making a celebration of Fosse and the evolution of dance.
The Thanksgiving Play: Opens March 25th at the Hayes Theater, 240 W 44th Street. Larissa FastHorse becomes the first Indigenous female Broadway playwright with this show, which follows an all-white theatre troupe as they try to devise a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving pageant to perform for elementary schoolers. A whole cornucopia of problems, and laughs, ensue.
Sweeney Todd: Opens March 26 at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 W 46th Street. Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and Hugh Wheeler (book) will be brought back to life by director Thomas Kail. Starring: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, John Rapson, Nicholas Christopher in the musical thriller about the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Expect a 26-person orchestra playing Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations.
Life of Pi: Previews Begin: March 9, Opening Night: March 30,at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 W 45th Street.Pi, the only human survivor of a shipwreck. He and the four wild animals who also made it out are still fighting against time to keep surviving and make it out of the ocean. Yann Martel’s novel was a bestseller, the film was a four-time Oscar winner, and Life of Pi on Broadway, which follows an acclaimed London premiere, is sure to be just as big of a hit.
Shucked: Previews Begin: March 8, Opening Night: April 4, at The Nederlander Theatre, 208 West 41st Street. A new musical comedy where a couple puts their wedding on hold to help their rural town and meets a fun bunch of country characters. There’s one thing, though, that brings them all together: corn. Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally wrote the music for Shucked; they’ve written country hits for Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, and more.
Camelot: Previews Begin: March 9, Opening Night: April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 W 65th Street. The legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table comes to the stage once more. Lincoln Center Theater is reviving the beloved Lerner and Loewe musical from March 8, this time with an updated book by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird). All the classic songs, like “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and “If Ever I Would Leave You,” remain, as does the central story: a love triangle between King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and the knight Lancelot.
Peter Pan Goes Wrong: Previews Begin: March 17, Opening Night: April 19, at the Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street. Follow the second star to the right and straight on ’till morning to see Peter Pan Goes Wrong. This spoof on J. M. Barrie’s tale, from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, sees an amateur theatre troupe try to put on Peter Pan and run into a whole host of mid-show mishaps. Audiences are sure to be hooked thanks to the nonstop laughs.
Fat Ham: Previews Begin: March 21, Opening Night: April 12, at the American Airlines Theatre, 227 W 42nd Street. Revenge is a dish best served hot off the grill in Fat Ham, the Pulitzer-winning Hamlet adaptation by James Ijames. He turns Shakespeare’s tragedy into a 90-minute comedy, in which the Black college student Juicy wonders whether violence is the only way to get justice for his father’s murder. Fat Ham‘s Off-Broadway premiere at The Public Theater in 2022 received critical acclaim.
New York, New York:Previews Begin: March 24,Opening Night: April 26, at theSt. James Theatre, 246 W 44th Street. If you can make it to New York, New York on Broadway, you can make it anywhere. This new Kander and Ebb musical, co-composed with Lin-Manuel Miranda, is loosely based on the iconic 1977 Martin Scorsese film. The post-war NYC setting is the same, but the musical features a completely new plot, so get ready to see New York as you never have.
Broadway
The Jonas Brothers Will Play 5 Nights on Broadway
The Jonas Brothers have a new album titled “The Album” and to promote it they are headed to Broadway. – into high gear; a ride that will take them to the Great White Way.
Friday, they release their brand new single Wings, and announced they would be playing 5 nights at the Marquis Theatre in March 14-18!
Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35, shared on their Instagram page, stating that each night will be focused on a different album and “they’ll be playing all the hits”.
On March 14, they’ll be performing songs from their from their 2nd album Jonas Brothers (2007).
On the 15th their third studio album A Little Bit Longer (2008).
On the 16th Line, Vines And Trying Times (2009),
And on the 17th their most recent album Happiness Begins (2019).
For the final show they will play songs from their upcoming new album – The Album – which will be officially dropping on May 12.
To get tickets you’ ll need a Verified Fan code to get tickets, so make sure to register now through Sunday!!
