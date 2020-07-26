Leading New York City Event Producers and Professionals Appointed to Citywide Events Advisory Group

The Mayor’s Office of Citywide Event Coordination & Management (CECM) is pleased to announce the Citywide Events Advisory Group. Leading members of New York City’s events community have been tapped to re-imagine event models and standards for safely proceeding with events in the five boroughs. Over the course of the past months, this group has collaborated with CECM to strategize best practices, share industry-wide solutions, and recommend innovations and protocols for events.

“New York City is the premier location for events in public spaces across the globe. Now more than ever, we must come together to find ways to safely celebrate our strong communities, deliver services, and begin the process of rebuilding our public life. The CECM team and I are honored to be among the smartest and most passionate problem solvers with our Events Advisory Group, and I’m confident that together with the ideas and creativity of New Yorkers, we will continue to lead the world in event innovation opportunity,” said Ellyn Canfield, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Citywide Event Coordination and Management (CECM).

The following list includes external participants of the Citywide Events Advisory Group:

Mark Shulman, Former Senior Vice President, The Bowery Presents

Heather Collamore, VP, Metropolitan Hospitality at New York Mets Citifield

Evan Korn, CEO, IDEKO

Dawn Padmore, VP of Culinary Marketing and Events, Karlitz & Company

Tom Bussey, Founder and Principal, Production Glue, LLC

Dr. Stu Weiss, CEO, Intelligent Crowd Solutions

Jim Heim, SVP of Event Development and Production, NYRR; Race Director, TCS NYC Marathon

Dave Meyers, COO and Vice President Production, Diversified Production Services LLC

Zoe Gorringe, Event Manager, NYC Pride

Chris Bannon, VP of Production Operations, Macy’s Branded Entertainment

Alex Pollak, President, ParaDocs Worldwide Inc

Greta Knutzen, Senior Advisor, Public Art for Production

Jennifer Stiles, Director of Festivals and Events, Founders Entertainment

Mike Bogosian, Senior Director, Sequel Tour Solutions

Andrew Formichella, Owner, A. Form Event Architects pllc

Rob Ashe, Director of Operations, Clearview Festival Productions

Tom Harris, Senior Vice President, Times Square Alliance BID

Stefanie Davidowitz, Operations Producer, Times Square New Year’s Eve at Countdown

Rob Hagedorn, Managing Director of Account Services and Partner Solutions, CSM Sport & Entertainment

Chuck Garelick, VP of Special Event Services, Elite Investigations

Elliot Winick, President, Winick Productions LLC

Alexandra Stylianos, Director of Operations, Food Network & Cooking Channel

Laura Smaragdakis, Vice President and Treasurer, GSS Security Services LLC

Sharon Miller, President, Coast to Coast Permits

Joe Tinkelman, Director of Food and Beverage, Best Beverage

Robyn Henry, Senior Producer, Production Glue LLC

Scott Campbell, Owner, Soup’s On Entertainment

Tracy Kessler, Owner, TK New York

Rory McEvoy, President, Area 4 LLC

Lisa Hall, COO and Partner, Agency 21 Consulting

Jihae Jeon, Architect, A. Form Event Architects pllc

Shane Davis, Architect, A. Form Event Architects pllc

Darrell Dent, Architect, A. Form Event Architects pllc

Sheena Dee Singh, Architect, A. Form Event Architects pllc

Jennifer Ching, Architect, A. Form Event Architects pllc

Frank Maranda, Architect, A. Form Event Architects pllc

Brigitte Bozer, Architect, A. Form Event Architects pllc

Ben Hindman, CEO, Splash

Established in March 2007, the Mayor’s Office of Citywide Event Coordination and Management (CECM) was signed into Executive Order (No. 100), authorizing the agency with the oversight of all event permitting activity in New York City. CECM advises and assists the Mayor in the coordination of policies, procedures, and operations common to the permitting, review, and coordination of street events, pedestrian plaza events, and other permitted activities citywide. As part of its mission, CECM is responsible for interagency coordination and external dissemination of information about upcoming and ongoing public events, including outdoor concerts, large-scale citywide events, gatherings in City parks, parades, plaza events, sporting events, street events, street festivals, and water events. The office’s goal is to ensure informed decision-making by the various permitting agencies, as well as compliance by permit applicants. CECM also acts as an internal and external resource to the event community on overall event coordination, permitting, and management. During the course of the pandemic, with most events on hold, CECM staff implemented events strategies and coordinated citywide relief efforts, from temporary hospitals to food distribution sites. Moving forward, CECM will continue supporting efforts to best utilize public spaces and meet the changing needs of our communities, while developing standards and protocols for a new landscape of events.

The Mayor’s Street Activity Permit Office (SAPO) issues permits for block parties, commercial and promotional events, farmers markets, street festivals, and other events on the City’s streets, sidewalks, and pedestrian plazas. In September 2007, SAPO was merged into CECM by Executive Order (No. 105). As a result, the agency exercises all functions, powers, and duties pertaining to street activity permits while protecting the interests of the City, the community, and the public.

Additional information on CECM and Citywide Events Advisory Group updates, is available here.