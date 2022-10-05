League of Professional Theatre Women Interview Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer Pat Addiss

A native New Yorker, Addiss began her theatre career at an early age. She was recruited by John Robert Powers to model at age 3, which led to her Broadway acting career. She was the youngest child on Broadway in Prologue To Glory. She was also the youngest person allowed in the Stage Door Canteen where she baked a cake every week and served it to servicemen. Addiss played the leading character, Ginny Layton, on the early daytime weekly soap opera: The Laytons.

Interviewer Roma Torre, who is a recipient of three Emmys and more than 30 other broadcasting awards, spent 28 years at NY1 where she was the channel!s midday anchor and chief theatre critic. Torre has reviewed more than 3,000 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and has been inducted into the National Academy of Arts and Sciences Silver Circle honoring her for lifetime achievement in newscasting.

The Oral History Project interview is part of a series sponsored by LPTW in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. To view past Oral History interviews, visit the Library!s Theatre on Film and Tape Archive, or visit LPTW!s archive.

“This event is one of many upcoming, exciting in-person and online events, where we will honor signiaicant contributions of theatre women across all disciplines who represent a broad array of ethnic, cultural, and racial backgrounds. Most of our programs this 40th Anniversary Season for LPTW will celebrate our incredible Membership,” said Villar-Hauser.

