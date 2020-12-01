The majority of the population is trying to combat the difficulties probed by the pandemic. The enforcement of lockdown in various countries has led to a severe financial crisis. Managing finances is a crucial task and the need of the hour after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Pondering about an economic crisis can have an impact on a person’s physical and mental wellbeing. Thus, many have learned to manage finance. As a famous saying goes, opportunities have emerged amidst difficulty. Here are a few strategies in which you can manage your finances even in the post-pandemic situation.

Sort your earnings and allocate them into three categories, explains Jared Jeffrey Davis Sandusky, Ohio

It usually 50:30:20 ratios. You should allocate50% of your income for necessities, such as rent, food, bill payments, 30% for your entertainment, and the remaining 20% must be your savings and investment. However, the percentage may vary according to your income and expenditure. The orders for a lockdown have limited going out, thus allowing you to analyze your expenses and help you save extra funds.

Try your hand at cooking

The pandemic has led many to lend their hand in household chores. Many people are stirring their creativity, thus trying out new recipes at home. To manage your finance better, minimize your dependency on restaurant food and opt for home-cooked meals. Thus, allowing yourself to spend time with family as you cook and eat together and stay fit and healthy. If you lack time, you can cook a few things and freeze them for later use.

Keep track of your annual membership

Often, people invest in clubs, gyms, and parties despite being irregular. Consider keeping track of your memberships. If you are a part of a club where you barely go, give up on the membership. Do not pay for the application and software on your mobiles and laptops if you do not use them. Replace the same with free versions available online.

Cut down extra expenditures

The situation under COVID 19 has given people alternatives for cutting entertainment expenses. Multiplexes and malls are closed for a very long period. Grab the opportunity and habituate yourself to indoor entertainment. Movies and expensive snacks make outings very expensive. Resort to online media streaming platforms for watching movies at home. Transform your house into a movie theatre and watch your favorite films online with family. Arrange for tasty homemade popcorn and snacks, switch off the lights, and have a gala time with family and friends while you save money.

Sell off your extra vehicle

Many people crib about the maintenance costs of the car that they own. Owning a vehicle means an extra expenditure for petrol, parking, maintenance, and repair. The best alternative is to travel in hired vehicles and taxis without considering vehicles’ care and maintenance, according to Jared Jeffrey Davis Sandusky, Ohio. Nowadays, there are many car booking applications, self-driving cars, and other cars with rental services. To manage finance, you must minimize the extra expenses incurred on personal transport.

If you want, you can save up a lot and even explored new earning opportunities.