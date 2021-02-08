Learn Music And Reduce Your Stress And Anxiety

Surely you have heard that music tames beasts. It is proven that pleasant, soft, and harmonious music like classical, modifies the perception of one’s state of anxiety, generating a positive mood, reducing stress, and serving as a tool for body relaxation.

On the contrary, if the music is unpleasant, it increases the levels of anxiety and stress, causing problems of irritability or concentration in people.

If you want to learn to use music as therapy to reduce stress and anxiety, do not stop reading this article, here we tell you why.

Do More Than Just Listen

Music as therapy is recommended not only for those who like to listen to it but also for people who want to learn to play an instrument.

There are various studies regarding the beneficial effects of acquiring musical knowledge and their results are well known.

A recent study, conducted by the University of Vermont College of Psychiatrists on The Effects Of Playing An Instrument On Brain Development, demonstrated several positive effects on students, including:

Increase Your Intelligence – Because the brain is exercised, it increases cognitive performance, both in memory and language, as well as in coordination and spatial intelligence.

– Because the brain is exercised, it increases cognitive performance, both in memory and language, as well as in coordination and spatial intelligence. Greater Confidence – Playing an instrument gives you greater confidence, overcoming shyness and fears. Also, playing in public can help you overcome stage fright.

– Playing an instrument gives you greater confidence, overcoming shyness and fears. Also, playing in public can help you overcome stage fright. Expand Social Relationships – Music improves the mood. For those who play an instrument, it facilitates contact with others and relationships become more motivating and enjoyable.

– Music improves the mood. For those who play an instrument, it facilitates contact with others and relationships become more motivating and enjoyable. Increase Your Reflexes And Skills – Playing music also improves your skills when doing other mental or manual activities.

It Builds Discipline – People who play and practice music are more organized, committed, and patient.

It Is A Natural Tranquilizer – Playing music strengthens the immune system, lowers blood pressure, and relaxes both people who practice it and those who listen to it.

For this reason, more and more specialists are recommending singing or practicing a musical instrument, both for children and adults, especially if they have a behavioral problem or a learning disorder such as dyslexia.

But apart from those with specific problems, learning to play an instrument also offers many other possibilities for positive reinforcement and growth.

It is an activity you can dedicate free time to in your own home. Shifting your focus from work or other stressors to learning a specific piece or perfecting a particular technique distracts you from many of the sources of stress we are all exposed to daily. The result – a calmer and more centered you!

Whether you learn to play classic options like the piano or violin or choose something more fun like learning to play beginner banjo songs you won’t regret the time you dedicate to playing music.

Learning to play a musical instrument is one of the greatest gifts you can ever give yourself. And, importantly, it’s never too late to learn!

So, what instrument would you like to learn and start reducing your stress?