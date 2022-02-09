MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Learn Who Won The NFL Honors

NFL Honors Thursday 9PM ET. The stars are out in Los Angeles to kick off Super Bowl LVI Weekend with NFL Honors. For the first time ever, NFL Honors presented by Invisalign moves to Thursday night, February 10, to celebrate the biggest season ever with host Keegan-Michael Key. Watch only on ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN+.

NFL Honors, which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012, is the National Football League’s annual awards show recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances, and plays from the season.

Which awards are announced during NFL Honors?

  • AP Most Valuable Player delivered by Pizza Hut
  • AP Coach of the Year
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by Castrol
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year
  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute presented by P&G
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
  • Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
  • Bud Light Celly of the Year
  • Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year
  • NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
  • Deacon Jones Award
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

