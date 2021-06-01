MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Leesa Rowland Starts Hamptons Summer with Lavish Book Signing at T-Bar Southampton

Best-selling author Leesa Rowland celebrated the release of her new book “The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life” at T-Bar Southampton this Memorial Day Weekend. Family, friends and supporters were in attendance to share the special moment that helped start summer in the Hamptons.

Leesa Rowland by Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Notable attendees included: Leesa Rowland, “RHONY” start Ramona Singer, Larry Wohl, Arlene Lazare, Alan Lazare, Steve Boxer, Michelle Walker, Rebecca Woodland, Kate McEntee (Southampton Animal Shelter), James Marzigliano, Nathania Nisonson, Katerina Feldman, Leslie Feldman, Larry Rosenthal, Julie Kang, Libbie Mugrabi, Jane Scher, Alan Cooper, Fran Cooper, Asia Lee, Bill Carmack, Amelia Doggwiler and Walter Sternlieb.

Alan Cooper, Fran Cooper by Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

“I think it’s especially important now and when we’re coming out of the pandemic. I want to help people become the best that they can be,” stated Rowland. One of the chapters that’s a really strong chapter is about different charismatic personalities, the traits that they have, and their magnetism. It’s like a behavior study really.”

Ramona Singer and Leesa Rowland by Sean Zanni/PMC/PMC

The paperback version is available at Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, Penguin Random House, Books A Million, Bookshop.org, Hudson Booksellers, IndieBound, Powell’s and Amazon ($15.95).

The eBook version is also available on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Google Play Store and Kobo ($12.99).

For more information, visit https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/666353/the-charisma-factor-by-leesa-rowland/.

Cover photo by Patrick McMullan

@liztaylorworld

