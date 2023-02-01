Legendary Producer Julian Schlossberg Celebrates His New Memoir With Celebrity Guests

The book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life, happened yesterday, Tuesday, January 31 at Sardi’s, 234 W. 44th Street and T2C was there.

Laila Robins

Tony Roberts

and Marlo Thomas, who gathered together to celebrate the legendary producer’s six decades in show business, his 81st birthday, and the launch of Schlossberg’s new memoir.

Schlossberg and his guests read brief excerpts from the new book and T2C’s Magda Katz captured that as well as interviews with all.

On hand was John Buffalo Mailer, whose novel Mysterious Country he wrote with J. Michael Lennon will come to Broadway hopefully next year with F. Murray Abraham and Laila Robins, produced by Julian. T2C also looks forward to Julian’s next book.

Stay tuned for Julian and each actors’s interview and book reading. After seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read this fascinating book.