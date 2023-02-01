Legendary Producer Julian Schlossberg Celebrates His New Memoir With Celebrity Guests

Book Reviews

The book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life, happened yesterday, Tuesday, January 31 at Sardi’s, 234 W. 44th Street and T2C was there.

F. Murray Abraham. Marlo Thomas, Tony Roberts, Laila Robins and Julian Schlossberg

Schlossberg brought his friends F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham and Suzanna Bowling

Laila Robins, Julian Schlossberg

Laila Robins

F. Murray Abraham, Tony Roberts

F. Murray Abraham, Tony Roberts

F. Murray Abraham, Tony Roberts

Tony Roberts

Tony Roberts

Marlo Thomas

and Marlo Thomas, who gathered together to celebrate the legendary producer’s six decades in show business, his 81st birthday, and the launch of Schlossberg’s new memoir.

Schlossberg and his guests read brief excerpts from the new book and T2C’s Magda Katz captured that as well as interviews with all.

John Buffalo Mailer

Suzanna Bowling, John Buffalo Mailer

On hand was John Buffalo Mailer, whose novel Mysterious Country he wrote with J. Michael Lennon will come to Broadway hopefully next year with F. Murray Abraham and Laila Robins, produced by Julian. T2C also looks forward to Julian’s next book.

Suzanna Bowling, Julian Schlossberg

Stay tuned for Julian and each actors’s interview and book reading. After seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read this fascinating book.

