Legendary Producer Julian Schlossberg Upclose and Personal

Yesterday was the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s. T2C was there and recorded the event plus interviewed the guests. Today we start with Julian himself.

Julian is known for his work in film, theatre and television. Julian began hosting Movie Talk, a four-hour nationally syndicated radio program aired in New York. Over the next nine years, he interviewed hundreds of stars (many of whom rarely did interviews) such as Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman and Warren Beatty. He also hosted Movie Talk on television.

From 1976 to 1977 Schlossberg served as the vice president of World Wide Acquisition at Paramount Pictures. He was vice president of production in 1977, but in 1978, Schlossberg left Paramount.

In 1978, Schlossberg established Castle Hill Productions, a film production and distribution company. It was one of the largest independent film distribution companies in the world. Schlossberg established himself as a producer’s representative for prominent figures such as Elia Kazan, Dustin Hoffman, John Cassavetes, and George C. Scott, Elaine May and Robert Duvall.

In 2006 Schlossberg sold Castle Hill Productions, started two new production and film distribution companies, and in 2014, sold them

Julian was also a record executive recording Peter, Paul & Mary, Joan Baez, Don McLean, The Washington Squares, and Judy Collins.

Schlossberg has created and is currently producing Witnesses to the 20th Century, a fourteen-hour series that examines the major historical events of the twentieth century from some of the prominent people who lived during it. He is also producing “100 Voices For 100 Years”, 100 one-hour interviews with some of the most recognizable people from the 20th century.

He is several projects coming up and is one of the nicest men in the industry.

Stay tuned for each actors’s interview and book reading, as I am sure after seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life.