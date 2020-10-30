Legent Bourbon Partners With American Menswear Designer Todd Snyder

Legent™, a first-of-its-kind super-premium bourbon known for melding Kentucky distilling tradition with Japanese blending expertise, announces a denim collaboration with globally celebrated fashion designer Todd Snyder. Together, Legent and Snyder will release a limited-edition Bourbon Selvedge Denim Jacket, expertly tailored using super-premium, hand-selected Japanese denim to deliver a collaboration rooted in American tradition with Japanese craftsmanship available for pre-order today.

Just as Legent has pushed the boundaries of bourbon, this one-of-a-kind jacket redefines denim, a classic American staple, using the finest whiskey-hued Japanese woven fabric. Produced on old shuttle looms in Okayama and cut and sewn in the USA, the birthplace of blue jeans, the Bourbon Selvedge Denim Jacket is as unique as the bourbon that inspired it. Each jacket is hand numbered and available for a limited time on ToddSnyder.com and at Todd Snyder retail locations in New York City for $248 USD.

“I have been traveling back and forth to Japan for decades drawing inspiration from the dynamic people, culture and fashion,” says Todd Snyder. “It’s been so fascinating to see how American trends have been adapted and re-interpreted in Japan, like denim, and vice versa, with Japanese trends in the U.S. I am honored to work alongside Legent to bring to life two cultures through quality craftsmanship.”