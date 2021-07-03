Lego Rebuilds New York City

Lego now has a new flagship store in Midtown Manhattan complete with New York City-inspired builds. Located at 630 Fifth Avenue within the Rockefeller Center complex, the store measures more than 7,100 square feet and is on two levels. Here a classic yellow taxi cab, skyscrapers like the Empire State Building, and the lights and billboards of Times Square and Broadway theaters, all made of Lego’s. The 3D models have included the Ghostbuster crew and Marvel superheroes like Thor, Spiderman, Hulk, and Captain America.

This store is interactive with lots of personalized experiences and hands-on opportunities to play. The Fifth Avenue shop includes the Personalization Studio, which lets you create and buy your own creations, the Brick Lab, where the “walls, floors, and ceilings come to life, in a virtual reality”. The Tree of Discovery, is made of 880,000 Lego pieces, and the Storytelling Table, is designed for adults to get a peek into the development process of their favorite Lego sets.

In celebration of the store’s grand opening, Lego and Rockefeller Center teamed up to create a scavenger hunt. Use this map (which can also be picked up from the front desk of 30 Rockefeller Plaza) to find 12 Lego figurines hidden across the Midtown campus. The scavenger hunt runs through July 5.

The store is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Book in-store experiences here.