Connect with us

Cabaret

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! Well, Maybe I do. Most Definitely.

Published

7 hours ago

on

It really is something, this Leo Reich and his Literally Who Cares?! comedy show now being performed at the Greenwich House Theater. Diving into some sharp waters, Gen-Z style, he faces off against our complicated collective future with the quickest of tongues. And finds fascinatingly funny moments of pure wild commentary delivered with a bravado most definitely reserved for the young at heart. But aimed and enjoyed by all.

I don’t typically go to see standup. Nothing really against it, but theatre, live, scripted theatre is where my heart truly lives and breathes, but I was convinced. Somehow. Not by anything pointedly particular, but one of my theatre junkie friends who posted about the show on Instagram told me I should when I asked after getting a press invite in my inbox. And I was free that Sunday night, so I thought, why not? I may be surprised.

And I was. Captivatingly funny and biting, Leo Reich is described as “Hot. Young. Cool. Fresh. Ripped. Hilarious. Groundbreaking. Avant-garde.” Yet, I wondered, could anyone really live up to all of those words, thrown out with confident abandonment. But he does seem to, as the show swirls out towards us with a wild abandonment that is truly astounding. This “self-diagnosed, important young mind” flies into our face, doing a pretty fantastic job of balancing youthful arrogance and dismissiveness with a sharp, perfectly articulated, and dynamic edge. Playing to an echo chamber of love and connection, it’s really quite the marvel, sharing his mental space and perfectly crafted opinions with us, as notoriously sharp and quick as they are. The jokes and quick asides fly out with speedy ease from this insightful young man, living and breathing inside a tight shirt and short shorts, emphasizing the artistry and the wit of this “portrait of the artist as a ripped slut.” To say more, would ruin the ridiculously funny slap and poke of this wild, wonderful mindful romp through this young man’s mind, and that would be unfair to him, and to us all.

Leo Reich | Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! debuted to rave reviews at both the Edinburgh Fringe in August 2022 and London’s Soho Theatre in October, selling out the venues with the same ease of a casual kick to the beat. He saunters around the stage delivering unapologetically some pretty well-focused sharply edited songs and current big-question anecdotes. Asking, what he states, are some pretty important and timely questions, such as, “Am I hot?” and “Is this helping?” Directed with a wise tight briskness by Adam Brace (Alex Edelman’s Just for Us), the energetic, engagingly sharp show, features deliciously composed music by Tony Award winner Toby Marlow (Six) with a popping lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan (Liz Kingsman’s One Woman Show), in a show that delivers beyond any expectations I could have possibly carried into the downtown Greenwich House Theater. It’s hilariously funny and wise, far beyond his Gex-Z years, in his valiant, very successful attempt to raise awareness about “important social and political causes” existing in this traumatic world we all are trying to survive, post-pandemic, “and that” I’m telling you, most sincerely, “is valid.” 100%.

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! plays a strictly limited engagement from February 15 – March 11, 2023, at Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street, NYC). Click here for info.

For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com
Related Topics:

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Continue Reading

Cabaret

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Amy Spanger and Friends” With Chilina Kennedy and More

Published

19 hours ago

on

February 22, 2023

By

Chelsea Table + Stage – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present Amy Spanger,  the acclaimed Broadway, television and film actress, in a special concert “Amy Spanger and Friends” on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM. The Drama Desk-nominated Broadway baby will perform songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander & Ebb, and more. Her special guests will include Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, Paradise Square), Liz Casasola (Broadway Barkada), Phoenix Best (The Color Purple, Dear Evan Hansen), Mary Jo Mecca (the film Stay Awake), and musician Brian Shepard (My Fair Lady, Something Rotten!), who also happens to be Amy’s husband. Tickets are $30-$35, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Amy Spanger has starred in eight Broadway shows, including Kiss Me, KateThe Wedding Singer; and Rock of Ages, originating roles in five of them. She was the original Susan in the Off-Broadway production of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! She notably played Sally in Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical, and most recently guest starred on “Chicago Med.” According to Theater Pizzazz, “Amy Spanger is a bit of a throwback. She’s hard boiled, yet tender, like a thirties Ginger Rogers showgirl, with a modern, Idina Menzel-like belt, hitting crescendos with a punch.”

Continue Reading

Cabaret

My View: Christina Bianco to Perform at Faena Theater for the Victory Institute

Published

2 days ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

 We will be at this one Florida friends……….Enjoy an amazing evening of music and comedy with two time Drama Desk Award Nominee, Christina Bianco! You might have witnessed her spectacular hosting of the 2020 Task Force Gala or you may have seen her onstage in Forbidden Broadway in New York or Funny Girl in Paris. You’ve probably heard her vocal performances on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now, for one night only, Christina Bianco is performing at the fabulous Faena Theater to raise funds for SAVE and the LGBTQ Victory Institute! Hosted by Miami Beach City Commissioner, David Richardson, produced by David Sexton with musical direction by Brad Simmons. This night is not to be missed! Sunday, Feb 26 7:00p FAENA THEATER 3201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach FL 33140.

Tickets available at www.SAVE.LGBT/ChristinaBianco

Christina Bianco

Continue Reading

Broadway

Film and Stage Performer Jean Louisa Kelly Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre with Anything Can Happen!

Published

3 days ago

on

February 20, 2023

By

Jean Louisa Kelly – the stage and screen star from the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods, and the movies Uncle Buck, Mr. Holland’s Opus, The Fantasticks, and Top Gun: Maverick – will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with “Anything Can Happen!” for two additional shows after her sold-out New York concert debut earlier this year. The encore performances will take place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 PM. Again accompanied by Grammy Award-winning musical director Paul Bogaev and directed by Richard Sabellico, Kelly takes the audience on a journey through the serendipitous story of her life in and out of show business, from small-town New England to Hollywood and Broadway. With songs from Gypsy, The Fantasticks, Next to Normal, and Company, Kelly’s story is uplifting, moving and fun, leaving you with the belief that truly, “Anything Can Happen!” There is a $25 music charge, with an additional $25 food and beverage minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at West Bank Café, 407 West 42nd Street in New York. Tickets are available HERE.

“I really want to keep growing creatively,” Kelly comments. “In writing the show, it was fun to try to describe my journey using songs. I often think in musical theatre phrases — there is a song for every situation! My story is an unlikely one that I think is hopeful. You never know what’s going to happen, and sometimes it’s wonderful.”

Jean Louisa Kellyis an actress, singer, and dancer known to audiences for her versatility and grace on stage and screen. Her career began with the title role in a New England summer stock production of Annie, and since then she has enjoyed performing on New York City and Los Angeles stages in musicals such as Company, Applause, Pippin, and The It Girl. She made her Broadway debut with the original cast of Into the Woods. Notable film roles include Tia opposite John Candy in the John Hughes hit Uncle Buck, Rowena Morgan opposite Richard Dreyfuss in Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Luisa in Michael Ritchie’s MGM/UA film of the long-running Off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks. More recently, she appeared the Warner Bros film Malignant by James Wan, and played Sarah Kazansky, Iceman’s wife, in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. On the small screen, she played Kim Warner in the long-running CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear,” in addition to numerous television movies and guest spots, including the recurring role of Nurse Diane on “Mad About You.” Jean composed and performed all the songs in her EPs Willing and Relax, Nothing Is Under Control, and her children’s album Color of Your Heart, which was inspired by the record Free to Be… You and Me. Two of her original singles, “Don’t Give Up” and “Valley of Fire,” were written for and included in feature films in which she acted. Her most recent album of standards, For My Folks, is available on Amazon and across digital platforms. JeanLouisaKelly.com

Paul Bogaev is a multiple award-winning music director, arranger, conductor and composer. He received his first Grammy Award for Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, for which he produced, orchestrated and conducted the Tony Award-winning score. He was also music director on Broadway for TarzanBombay Dreams (receiving a Tony nomination for best orchestrations), Sunset Boulevard, ChessLes Misérables, Cats and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman. Bogaev’s second Grammy Award win was as executive producer of the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film musical Chicago. His other motion picture musicals include NineAcross the UniverseDreamgirlsConnie and Carla, and animated features The Lion KingTarzanMulan, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Paul also served as music director of the ABC-TV film musicals Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CinderellaAnnie (earning an Emmy Award) and South Pacific. He has worked with such stars as Sting, Phil Collins, Elton John, ABBA, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Beyonce Knowles, Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Toni Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Day-Lewis, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Judi Dench, Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, and Sophia Loren. PaulBogaev.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement pf_06-2

Trending

Copyright © 2023 Times Square Chronicles

Times Square Chronicles