Leopoldstadt Opens a Window Into The Past And Sheds Light, But Will We See?

Tom Stoppard’s masterpiece Leopoldstadt, allows us a glimpse into four generations of an Austrian Jewish family tree. It is intimate, it is epic and it is heartbreaking. We start in 1899 and finish in 1955. Stoppard, has stated this is his last play.



We follow the Merz family headed by Hermann (David Krumholtz), a prosperous textile manufacturer who, was baptized as a Jew, but is married to Gretl (Faye Castelow), a Catholic. From the beginning cultural identity is at stake, as Hermann now see himself as Catholic, much to his family’s distaste. His parents fled the pogroms in the and that trauma still haunts them. As the family gathers for Christmas, Zionism, who one see themself as Viennese arts and culture are discussed. Hanna (Colleen Litchfield) has asked Gretl to chaperone her on a date with Fritz (Arty Froushan), a non-Jewish cavalry officer, who has caught her eye. Also in the family is Ludwig (Brandon Uranowitz) a mathematician and his wife Eva (Cassie Levy), whose son Pauli wants to be a soldier.

A year later, we learn Gretl has been having an affair with Fritz, who brags about it to the men in his social circle in which Hermann is apart of. Offended, Hermann extracts a letter from Fritz as an apology.

In 1924, Hermann and Gretl son Jacob, fought alongside Pauli. Pauli has died and Jacob has had his arm amputated. As the family gather for a circumcision. Politics, the upcoming hatred, Bolshevism are discussed. Hermann feeling the unrest transfers the family business to Jacob. In the meantime other members of the family fall for gentiles.

As 1938 arrives the prosperous family has been given one room in which to live. The family discusses escape plans, visas to England and the politics of the time. As the Kristallnacht (Jewish homes in Austria and Germany were smashed up) is happening. The Nazis enter to harass the family, seizing their belongings and their home as they methodically evict the family and are told they must leave the next morning to be picked up. Hermann is forced to sign the family business away to the Nazis, but they do not know that Jacob has the legal ownership. It is at this point we learn Jacob is the legal son of Gretl and Fritz. Hermann had planned the whole affair so that Jacob would not face antisemitism and would be legally recorded as a gentile.

In the final chapter, it is 1955 the three remaining survivors of the Holocaust gather in the family home. Leo (Arty Froushan), who left at 8 for London, sees himself more British; Rosa (Jenna Augen), who moved to New York before the Holocaust and Nathan (Brandon Uranowitz), who survived Auschwitz, clings to his heritage so it will not be lost. He resents Leo, who has repressed his memories of his life in Vienna and being a Jew. We hear how America refused Jewish entrance claiming the quota had been met. They lied and at least 10,000 Jews were killed due to this atrocity.

For me the two standouts are Brandon Uranowitz, as Ludwig and then as Nathan and David Krumholtz as Hermann. Both capture their roles with such a passion, we feel as if we know these characters. The same can be said for the terrific Faye Castelow as Gretl, Jenna Augen as Wilma and Rose and Arty Froushan as Fritz and Leo.

With a cast of 38 actors director Patrick Marber keeps this two hour and ten minute drama, moving and interesting. Each scene is like a tableau come to life. Richard Hudson’s set is is cinematic and lets us in on the era’s in a subtle way.

Who you are born as, assimilation, antisemitism, collective responsibility and hiding ones head in the sand to not deal with what is in front of you are all variations of themes discussed and shown in Leopoldstadt. In the end it is a family photo album that connects the inhabitants that have been are lost in time, but who live within the pages.

This play has much to say, the question is will the audiences see the parallels to today and wake up?

Leopoldstadt: Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St., until March 12.