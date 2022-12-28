Let Me Help, Inc Presents Chords2Cure Jingle Bell Rock Concert For Charity

Chords2Cure raises money to support Pediatric Cancer research and clinical trials at the UCLA Sarcoma Program. C2C was created in 2015 by a handful of compassionate students at Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences (in Los Angeles) and their families when their friend, Jaxon Blumenthal (now 21) was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma (liver cancer). Jax underwent 6 grueling rounds of chemotherapy, a liver transplant and a lung resection. Soon after, he met fellow Crossroads student, Mafalda von Alvensleben (now 23), who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma (bone cancer). Over the course of 9 months, Mafalda’s treatment included 17 rounds of chemotherapy, 20 days of radiation and femur bone replacement surgery. Jax and Mafalda quickly realized they had many things in common including their love of music and the same oncologist, Dr. Noah Federman at UCLA.

A small but mighty group of fellow students and their parents took action once they discovered that Pediatric Cancer research receives only 4% of government funds dedicated to cancer research and that the treatments Jax and Mafalda were receiving were 30+ years old. One of the co-founders of C2C was Juliette Pegula (now 21) who was good friends with Jax and who shared a passion for music. Together, they hatched the idea for an annual benefit concert!

In addition to the dedicated student performers, guest musical artists have included: OneRepublic, Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol, Zac Barnett from American Authors, Chris Shiflett from Foo Fighters,Magic Giant, Kelsy Karter, and Chris Martin from Coldplay, who was so impressed with the kids that he invited Jax and his band to open for Coldplay at the Rose Bowl.

The money raised in 2022 will help fund a novel technology to capture circulating Ewing Sarcoma cells to predict response and relapse, as well as a new project to develop a CAR T immunotherapy.

