Cabaret

Let Out That Big Tarzan Jungle Call for Pecorino’s The Destruction of Jane on YouTube

This “Filthy, Hilarious and Lewd” 7-part miniseries just simply sounds like a whole lotta fun. Written and starring Paul Pecorino, The Destruction of Jane is set to debut April 29th on their YouTube, co-starring the impressive Rob Eco, with special cameo appearances by the always fabulously fun Mario Cantone and the incomparable Randy Rainbow. How could we not want to tune in for this jungle adventure. It is sure to make Edgar Rice Burroughs spin in his grave this COVID pandemic spring. 

In the new seven-part miniseries, titled The Destruction of Jane, Pecorino was most deliciously inspired by the infamous film Tarzan the Ape Man (click on the title for the film’s trailer), starring Bo Derek and Miles O’Keefe (for which Derek was proudly named Worst Actress at the 1981 Razzie Awards, and it’s pretty obvious from the trailer exactly why). This new YouTube miniseries is an unauthorized parody of that impressive King of the Jungle, told from the point of view of Miss Jane Parker. It will begin weekly installments on Thursday, April 29 at 8 a.m. on their YouTube channel: The Destruction of Jane. A new episode will premiere on every subsequent Thursday with the final entry being a short film summing up the series. 

Paul Pecorino as Jane in The Destruction of Jane.

The Destruction of Jane stars Paul Pecorino and Rob Eco as Jane and Tarzan respectively, and features special cameo appearances by Mario Cantone and Randy Rainbow. Written by Paul Pecorino and directed by Drue Pennella, The Destruction of Jane was filmed on location in the Catskills and New York City. Set in the current COVID-19 pandemic, this outrageous comedy follows Jane to the African Jungle where she meets and falls in love with the spectacular specimen we all know as the legendary Tarzan. Rob Eco certainly fits the bill.https://www.youtube.com/embed/go4w-9Rdyr0?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent

The 1981 Tarzan film became a massive financial hit due to its dizzyingly unintentional bad taste, and screenwriter Paul Pecorino has set out to push these offensively vulgar boundaries even further. “Tarzan remains one of the most successful fictional characters to this day and is a cultural icon. Many people don’t know this, but Tarzan was born out of the Spanish flu pandemic to lighten the mood and bring some joy back to the population. I thought what better time than now to do the same,” states Pecorino. 

Paul Pecorino: Do the Time Warp (Again)

Paul Pecorino has starred Off-Broadway in Devil Boys from Beyond (New World Stages), The Crumple Zone (Rattlestick) and as Sylvia St. Croix in Ruthless! He starred as Frank ‘N’ Furter in the international tour of The Rocky Horror Show. His popularity in recreating the Sweetest of Transvestites throughout Europe led him to record a tribute Solo CD entitled Perfectly Frank in collaboration with author Richard O’Brien. Model/actor Rob Eco scored the role of Tarzan in The Destruction of Jane largely from his viral and now iconic photographs, which first appeared in The Advocate under the headline “Artist Spotlight: Tarzan in New York.” Rob is also an accomplished physical trainer and competitive bodybuilder. 

Rob Eco. (https://projecteco.typepad.com/my-blog/tarzan/)

Mario Cantone achieved fame as the brutally honest, bitchy Anthony Marantino on “Sex and the City.” His numerous Broadway credits include Love! Valour! Compassion!, Assassins, The Tempest, and Laugh WhoreRandy Rainbow, if I need to tell anyone, is a comedian, singer and international YouTube sensation, where he spoofs interviews with famous figures and parodies musical numbers with a political focus (and once with Patti LuPone).

The director of photography for The Destruction of Jane is Erik Paulsen, with music by Drew Fornarola and David Nehls; orchestrations by Paul Doust; costumes & wigs by David Mitsch; makeup & wig styling by Vera Stromsted, Donanyely Mejia and Marty Thomas; and specialty costumes by Gail Baldoni. The Destruction of Jane is presented by Pure Motion Pictures. 

Check it out. I know I will be wanting to swing on that vine (especially with almost any Tarzan), while giving a good jungle yell in approval. 

Facebook: facebook.com/destructionofjane. Twitter & Instagram: @destructionjane.

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

