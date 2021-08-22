Let’s Dance Come On Baby Let’s Dance With OTA Times Square

Utilizing the world’s most iconic public space as its stage, OTA Times Square celebrates queer culture and invites the public to experience New York’s historic House Ballroom culture with the first ball to ever happen in Times Square. The event is presented in collaboration with 4A’s Foundation, Amida Care, Housing Works, and Ballroom, We Care.

Join the gang on August 23rd from 5 – 10 at Times Square Plaza on Broadway between 46th-47th Streets

Named after and founded on the principle of “Open To All,” OTA is a truly inclusive, intergenerational community of creatives that welcomes all expressions of one’s self in art. Times Square is an iconic and historic space within New York that is open and accessible to all, making it the perfect stage to mark not only the comeback of the House Ballroom Scene, but the recovery and resilience of New York City itself. Watch the action in real life and cheer on these powerful performances from the sidelines.

All participants and attendees are encouraged to wear monochromatic looks.

Judges:

Legend Tiny Tunes | Agape Key

Icon Uncle Mike Ebony | The Clubhouse

Legend Jojoe Saint Laurent (Marquise Foster) | Celebrity Designer, Project Runway

Legend Diva Davanna | Diva D’Luxe, Runway Instructor

Legend Gillette Oricci | Legendary Season 2 House of Oricci, Runway Instructor

Icon Rucka Revlon

Legend Courtney Balenciaga | Founder of Masterz at Work Dance Family

Legend Asia West

Legend Gunner Tisci | Gunner Doyle

Performances by:

Jasmin Van Wales | House Ballroom and Nightlife Icon

Lolita Leopard | My House, Legendary Season 1

Cakeykoutour

Bugz Gutta | Pynk Gorilla Entertainment