MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dance

Let’s Dance Come On Baby Let’s Dance With OTA Times Square

Utilizing the world’s most iconic public space as its stage, OTA Times Square celebrates queer culture and invites the public to experience New York’s historic House Ballroom culture with the first ball to ever happen in Times Square. The event is presented in collaboration with 4A’s Foundation, Amida Care, Housing Works, and Ballroom, We Care.

Join the gang on August 23rd from 5 – 10 at Times Square Plaza on Broadway between 46th-47th Streets

Named after and founded on the principle of “Open To All,” OTA is a truly inclusive, intergenerational community of creatives that welcomes all expressions of one’s self in art. Times Square is an iconic and historic space within New York that is open and accessible to all, making it the perfect stage to mark not only the comeback of the House Ballroom Scene, but the recovery and resilience of New York City itself. Watch the action in real life and cheer on these powerful performances from the sidelines.

All participants and attendees are encouraged to wear monochromatic looks.

Judges:
Legend Tiny Tunes | Agape Key
Icon Uncle Mike Ebony | The Clubhouse
Legend Jojoe Saint Laurent (Marquise Foster) | Celebrity Designer, Project Runway
Legend Diva Davanna | Diva D’Luxe, Runway Instructor
Legend Gillette Oricci | Legendary Season 2 House of Oricci, Runway Instructor
Icon Rucka Revlon
Legend Courtney Balenciaga | Founder of Masterz at Work Dance Family
Legend Asia West
Legend Gunner Tisci | Gunner Doyle

Performances by:
Jasmin Van Wales | House Ballroom and Nightlife Icon
Lolita Leopard | My House, Legendary Season 1
Cakeykoutour
Bugz Gutta | Pynk Gorilla Entertainment

Dance

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

