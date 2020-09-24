Let’s Get Beautiful in Fall

The air is getting crisp and it is the perfect time to get a fresh new look. Check out these amazing beauty ideas for fall.

Olivia Culpo kicked off the launch of the new Crest Whitening Emulsions, a first-ever leave-on teeth whitening treatment. To celebrate the product’s intro into the beauty world, Crest partnered with the social media star and Patrick Starrr to create a YouTube video – with Olivia giving Patrick a tutorial on how to create her signature bronzed, dewy look, starting with a bright white smile.

For hair we are bit obsessed with Amore by Ricardo Rojas. It is perfect solution for creating reflective, sexy shine. The Yerba Maté, Sea Buckthorn Oil and Beeswax formula defines finishing looks, whether you’re yearning for a dramatic appearance, or perfecting sultry, seductive waves. The more it’s used, the healthier, stronger and more shimmering and luminous the hair becomes. Apply 2-3 drops to damp or dry hair before or after styling for shine and texture. Style and go.

On Emmy night we loved seeing everyone’s Hollywood favorite Jennifer Aniston getting ready with 111SKIN’s Clarity Mask. This dual-segment, multi-formula mask soothes angry and inflamed breakouts. Overall this mask combats blemishes and inflammation by balancing the skin, allowing it to repair and clear up.

And, if you are in New York City and tearing hair out over botched home cuts and dye jobs My Darling Ivy, the hotter-than-tongs Chelsea salon owned by Manny Rolon, Mark Bustos and VJ Moscaritola, is again open for business. Whether it’s correcting the self-inflicted wounds of quarantine or adding life and luster to dull hair, landing on a new everyday look, or choosing a style for a special event, Manny and his team go over every detail with a fine toothcomb.