Let’s Go To The Movies: AMC Empire 25 42nd Street Opens

Want to see Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Boogie, The Croods: A New Age, The Marksman, Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Mauritanian, Fatale, A Writer’s Odyssey, Raya and the Lost Dragon, Promising Young Woman and Tenet are now the AMC on 42nd Street is open for business.

Finally NYC movie theaters have reopened at 25 percent capacity or 50 people per screening.

Expect to pay $16.99 and if you are taking the kids $13.99 a piece. If you want privacy private expect to pay $299 a head for parties up to 20 people.

Movie-goers must wear face masks, and seating will be assigned seats with social-distancing in mind.

On Wednesday Gov. Cuomo announced that on April 2, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall and Broadway theaters can reopen at 33 percent capacity with up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors.