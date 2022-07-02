Let’s Meet for Coffee

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
We are in love with these coffee items for your perfect weekend. Wake up and smell the joy.

Your coffee has never been more divine than when you use nutpods and Chamberlain Coffee creamers. nutpodsthe popular plant-based coffee creamer brand, has partnered with Chamberlain Coffee, the organic, sustainably sourced coffee company founded by internet phenomenon and entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain, to launch a co-branded variety pack of Emma’s favorite nutpods flavors.

The Chamberlain Coffee Collection will be available for $14.95 exclusively on www.nutpods.com and Amazon while supplies last, featuring unsweetened French Vanilla, unsweetened Caramel and sweetened Sweet Crème flavors.
The collaboration spotlights two women-owned companies to bring together the YouTube phenomenon’s favorites from nutpods’ unsweetened and, more recently launched, zero-sugar sweetened line. The variety pack gives fans the opportunity to enjoy the plant-based, sugar-free creamer just as Emma does each morning.
Then try a new way to do coffee. Nguyen Coffee Supply is doing amazing things on a local level. It’s a simple must try! Roasted in Brooklyn and made by women, there is so much to offer from this unique company. Make Vietnamese Phin Drip Coffee in 5 minutes. Brew it hot or over ice. The method is magic and the taste is luxurious and refined. The only thing we can ask is why we were not introduced to this perfect way to make coffee years ago.
Nguyen Coffee Supply is America’s first specialty Vietnamese coffee company and proud champion of the resilient robusta bean. We import through direct-trade relationships with Vietnamese farmers and roast in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2018 by 1st generation entrepreneur-activist Sahra Nguyen, we’re on a mission to change the future of coffee through diversity, sustainability and cultural integrity.  Specifically, we diversify the industry through Vietnamese coffee, elevate resilient robusta as the key to our sustainable coffee future and transform the landscape through economic advancement for both arabica & robusta farmers, globally.
Cover art by  Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

 

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles

