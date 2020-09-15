MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Life is Good with a Big Apple Breakfast at Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy

Oh, la la – life is good at Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy.

You have always heard the best way to start your day is with a good breakfast. What if it is great breakfast? What if it is so amazing that you simply have the best day ever. New York City has this moment at Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy.

In the heart of Chelsea (176 8th Avenue) you will find your hearty start to you day. This incredibly charming French Bistro truly make you joyous as the sun begins to shine in our great city. With dishes to delight both meat lovers and vegetarians, and coffees to awaken your senses you will find yourself wishing every morning started here.

First thing get your caffeine kick with Espresso, Flat White, or Terremoto Latte. Or try something a bit more spiritual if it is a weekend brunch with divine cocktail selections that will enlighten your senses such as with the best Bloody Mary in Manhattan or The Chelsea (Grey Goose, Massenez green apple, lemon juice, and raspberry foam).

For dishes everything you taste will be a delight. The Eggs Benedict (Smoked bacon and Hollandaise) is a perfect representation of the menu.

Plated to perfection there is romance in these fluffy clouds of yummy before you.

There is even a perfect option for vegetarians of the Avocado Toast, which is an artistic display of poached egg, breakfast radish and lime. True beauty is also found in what is hands down the best Jamon Sandwich ever had in America with scrumptious fig jam and brie served with house fries.

Service here is lovely. Everyone from the moment you walk in is there to make you happy. And, during this time the outdoor dining set up is a master representation of socially-distanced care. Decks have been curated to look like design heaven with color selections and live plants surrounding you. There is also contactless ordering through their QR code menus.

On weekends you will find charming living music that will make you feel like Paris has come to New York City and fallen in love on the corner of 19th Street and 8th Avenue.

Visit today for a beautiful way to start your day. Oh, la la you will be so full of joy and life here.

176 8th Avenue,
New York, NY 10011
(212) 337-9577

Monday – Friday – Breakfast 9 am to 12 pm

Saturday & Sunday – Brunch 11 am to 5 pm

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

