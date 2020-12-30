Life Sized Sculpture of Doctor/Nurse Praying Brings Hope in the New Year and Food to Healthcare Workers

World Renowned, Italian Sculptor, Sergio Furnari, has created a symbol of hope with his life-sized sculpture of a Doctor/Nurse praying. His hope is to donate his hero monument to the smithsonian museum .

He brings the Statues in a National Tour to 6 Locations around Washington D.C. this Friday, January 1st starting at 10am to 10:30am: to the CNN Building (820 First St NE, Washington, DC 20001, United States), 10:45 to 11:15: the Fox News Building (400 North Capitol St NW, Washington, DC 20001, United States), 11:30 to 12pm: The Smithsonian Museum (Constitution Ave. between 12th St. NW and 14th St. NW ), 12:15pm to 12:45pm: the White House (Haupt Fountains across the street), 1:15 pm to 2:pm: George Washington University Hospital (900 23rd St NW, Washington, DC 20037, United States ), and from 4pm to 4:45pm: Virginia Hospital Center ( 1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205, United States).

Together with Washington D.C.’s Local Celebrity, Peter Tabibian, CEO of Zburger they will give out free burgers for all Healthcare Workers at the Hospital mentioned above.* https://www.zburger.com/home3

Sergio invites people to pray one at a time. Everyone must wear a mask and will be socially distanced.

He also has invented a new bracelet that will prevent the spread of COVID 19 he has pledged to produce 3.6 billion copies basically 10 bracelet for every American eventually he will love to produce 70 billion copies which will provide 10 disposable bracelets for every citizen on the planet, His invention will simply keep the hands sanitized and free of Covid 19 at all time His mission is to be contacted by Officials of the White House, the pentagon, the health department and education department and so on. At the moment his invention is absolutely classified .

The Heroes Sculpture was displayed in front of New York Presbyterian Hospital earlier this year,

This is not the first tribute to America’s Heroes. Sergio created the “Lunchtime on top of a Skyscraper” sculpture that was inspired by the famous photo of the same name. He sat at the footprints of The World Trade Center for months, so that the workers would see the tribute as they took breaks from work and even let them sit on top to take photos and feel recognized.