MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Lift Your Spirits with a Soul to Soul Concert For MLK Day

Lift Your Spirits with a Soul to Soul Concert For MLK Day

An encore presentation of the electrifying virtual concert “Soul to Soul” is available to stream now through tomorrow, Jan. 17,  Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the music and shared experiences of the African American and Jewish communities.A mix of Spiritual, Jazz, Klezmer, and Folk… will have you toe-tapping and finger snappin’.

Soul to Soul features a star-studded cast of singers, including Broadway veteran Elmore James (Disney’s Beauty and The Beast on Broadway; Big River), Cantor Magda Fishman (B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton), Tony Perry (NYTF’s Shpiel! Shpiel! Shpiel!), Lisa Fishman (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Tatianna Wechsler (Oklahoma! at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival; X: Or Betty Shabazz v. The Nation)
 

Wechsler, who has starred in several hit online productions, including Folksbiene LIVE! – Anywhere I Wander, and the Folksbiene’s Chanukah Spectacular, which drew tens of thousands of viewers from across the globe, and appeared in the Folksbiene’s stage production of The Golden Bride, also produced and directed the program for a virtual performance. 

Motl Didner, NYTF Associate Artistic Director wrote the concert script and curated images for the performance, which will run approximately 67 minutes. 

The annual concert, a combination of spirituals in English, civil rights songs, Yiddish folk songs, and theatre songs, will see its 2021 online version rebroadcast online as a special encore presentation on Sunday, January 16 through Monday, January 17 at www.nytf.org.

All Yiddish songs will include English translation subtitles.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Celebrate MLK Day With Visual Art

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 16, 2022
Read More

The 23rd Annual Glam Awards celebrates the best of NYC Nightlife

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 15, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 14, 2022
Read More

Items from BTS, Keith Richards, Joni Mitchelle, Paul McCartney Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & More at MusiCares Julien’s Auctions Preview

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 14, 2022
Read More

Major Winter Storm to Cause Havoc From the Midwest to the East

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 14, 2022
Read More

SAG Award Nominees Where Power of the Dog, Ted Lasso and House of Gucci Dominate

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 12, 2022
Read More

SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 12, 2022
Read More

Bumper Cars on Ice and Ice Theatre of New York Presents Pop Up Concerts at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 11, 2022
Read More