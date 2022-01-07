Lilli Cooper joins Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley and Rachel York For The Muse Sessions

Art Lab is pleased to announce a new performance date and venue for The Muse Sessions, the premiere of a unique concert series about inspiration and the creative process and the role of the muse in some of the world’s most beloved works of art. The Muse Sessions will be presented at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street) for one night only on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:00pm



Ticket prices and on sale date will be announced soon. The Muse Sessions runs 60 minutes with no intermission.



The Muse Sessions features Tony Award-nominee Lilli Cooper (Spongebob Squarepants) joining previously announced Tony Award nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (The Music Man), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels).



This show is the first installment in a series conceived by producer Meg Fofonoff of Art Lab. Future evenings will focus on the lives and work of individual artists including Marc Chagall, Suzanne Valadon, Pablo Picasso, Auguste Renoir and more. Details on future performances of The Muse Sessions will be announced soon.



The Muse Sessions features some of Broadway’s finest talent performing songs about art and artists written by great songwriters from the pop and musical theater worlds with exciting new arrangements by Sean Mayes. The first performance includes the unforgettable songs of Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Norah Jones, Elvis Costello, Natalie Cole, Stephen Sondheim, Todd Rundgren, Paul McCartney, Rufus Wainwright, and two selections from the Broadway-bound musical Little Dancer, with music and lyrics by Tony Award-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Lilli Cooper Broadway: Tootsie (Julie, Tony nomination), Spongebob Squarepants(Sandy), Wicked (Elphaba), Spring Awakening (original cast). Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores); Tick, Tick…Boom! (Keen Company); Sundown, Yellow Moon (The WP); The Wildness (Ars Nova); Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater); The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Television: “NCIS New Orleans,” “Dynasty,” “Bull,” “Instinct,” “Elementary,” “The Code,” “The Good Fight” and “Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock.” LaGuardia Arts High School and Vassar alum. lillicooper.com @lilcoopz

Damon Dunno will next be seen starring opposite Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell in the feature film, The Hating Game, as well as in the upcoming season of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Damon starred as Curly in Daniel Fish’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Oklahoma! on Broadway, for which he received a 2019 Tony nomination for Lead Actor in a Musical; as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Grammy Award Nomination. Damon received the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actor in a Musical and a Drama Desk nomination for his performance in Ars Nova’s The Lucky Ones. He originated the role of Orpheus in New York Theatre Workshop’s Hadestown, and is a principle vocalist on the original cast recording. He can also be heard on the Grammy-nominated, Broadway cast recording of Oklahoma!. A multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Damon composed the song “Nobody But You,” featured in The Hating Game as well as an original score for the web series “Fairy Job” and feature-length film The Last Day of August.

Shuler Hensley Broadway credits include The Ferryman, No Man’s Land and Waiting For Godot, in repertory, opposite Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and Billy Crudup; The Monster in Young Frankenstein (also the U.S. national tour); Kerchak in Tarzan; Jud Fry in Oklahoma! opposite Hugh Jackman (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards); and Javert in Les Misérables. Recently seen in the musical adaptation of Twelfth Night (The Public Theater), the Monster in the London premiere of Young Frankenstein, the U.K. Premiere of Sam Hunter’s The Whale (Theatre Royal Bath), and the New Group’s production of Sweet Charity opposite Sutton Foster. Off-Broadway: Assassins (NY City Center Encores!), How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Madison Square Garden), Carousel (Avery Fisher Hall with the New York Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella, and Fiorello! (NY City Center Encores!), The Whale (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards; Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Drama Desk nominations), Sweet And Sad (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble), That Hopey Changey Thing, and The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Additional credits include the Kennedy Center’s production of The Guardsman, directed by Gregory Mosher; Ghost Brothers Of Darkland County (Alliance Theatre), The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (Hamburg). Opera appearances include Wozzeck (Curtis Institute Of Music) and Regina (Kennedy Center). Shuler has also performed with the New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the New World Symphony Orchestra. Television credits include: “Murder of a President,” “Shades of Blue,” “Elementary,” “Banshee,” “The Americans,” “Ed,” “Deadline,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” Film credits include: The Greatest Showman, After.Life, The Legend of Zorro, and Van Helsing. Proud Equity member. Shuler is also the namesake of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards and is Artistic Director of City Springs Theatre Company in Atlanta.