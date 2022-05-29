Lillias White Celebrates Sarah Vaughn at Feinstein’s/ 54 Below

When Lillias White walks onto the stage in her glittering multicolored wardrobe, smiling just as brightly, you know you are about to see a performer who is flashy, jazzy and sassy. She is here to have fun and will make sure her audience will also.

Ms White won her Tony for playing street smart sympathetic hooker, Sonja, in the Tony nominated The Life and she still has that seductive air as she sings, dances and flirts with her audience. She tells the crowd that she is going to “try to behave…But no guarantee.”

This is a night where she celebrates The Devine One, Sarah Vaughn, who Lillias refers to as Divine Sass. She starts the evening with Crazy/Crazy and her voice is in fine form and what’s wonderful is she enunciates every syllable in her songs, even those wonderful nonwords as she scats to the beats of her fantastic band.

The song selection varies from beautiful heart felt ballads to those jazzy numbers that get the audience smiling with joy. And speaking of smiling, her band is having as much fun as we are. Mathis Picard, her musical director just beams as he accompanies her on the piano; Jonathan Michel, who stands behind her as he plays his bass, shows his enjoyment and intensity as his lips move with his fingers, and drummer Buddy Williams can be caught laughing as Ms. White throws out one of her impromptu lines as she interacts with the audience. Ms. White is a generous performer; she is the draw for the audience; but, she gives each one of these talented musicians an opportunity to shine with their own interludes. And as she does, she either looks at them in admiration or dances all over the stage. She is always moving, strutting and shaking her stuff. At one point in her banter with the audience, she says she gained the Covid 35; but, after a few shows giving us this much energy those extra pounds will soon be gone.

Ms White has chosen some wonderful songs from the Sarah Vaughn catalogue; but, I will highlight only a few. When she sings The Man I Love she must be referring to a man who will have to match her energy as this is a jazzy swinging rendition that is completely different from the slow ballad that one is accustomed. When she sings Ms. Vaughn’s signature song Misty she shows how she can interpret a song in different ways; starting off slow and quiet and morphing the same words into a high octane swinging tune.

She delights her audience with fun lyrics in An Occasional Man and relates to them with her heart in Tenderly. She concludes the evening with a new song, the music written by Ms. Vaughn herself and the words written specifically for Ms. White by Alan Bergman – an unexpected treat for us all. Ms. White enjoys being on stage and neither she nor those in attendance want her to leave so on occasion she doesn’t by giving the crowd an unplanned additional song. Throughout the evening Lillias gave us some stories about Ms. Vaughn, and she let us all in on a secret that this is the first step in creating a Book/Musical of The Life and Times of Sarah Vaughn. I am looking forward to seeing where Ms. White and her creative team take this concept and of course seeing Ms. White onstage again.