Lin Manuel Miranda and Hamilton’s Original Cast Put a Smile On A Little Girls Face

9-year-old Aubry from Jacksonville is a huge Broadway fan. She was supposed to see Hamilton for her birthday, but performances have been canceled due to the coronavirus. Aubrey’s mom tweeted “seeing Hamilton has been her dream since she saw her 1st Broadway show last year, But we’re home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead.”

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

John Krasinski whose new show “Some Good News” saw the tweet and surprised Aubry. telling her he would fly her and her mom to New York to see Hamilton on Broadway, how does that sound. That wasn’t enough, the generous star brought his wife, actress Emily Blunt, onto the show. Aubry got to see Mary Poppins up close.

Then Lin Manuel and the original cast sang the opening number, “Alexander Hamilton” for her.

Aubry was so overjoyed she was speechless and blushing.

Bravo to Zoom, “Some Good News” and John Krasinski’s. All children’s dreams should come true.

