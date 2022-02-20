Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek and Paul, Joe Iconis, Lopez and Marx and More Will be Celebrated in Broadway By The Year: The New Wave

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
In the first concert of their 21st season, Broadway by the Year will celebrate Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Bobby Lopez (The Book of Mormon), Lopez with Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison (The Drowsy Chaperone), and so much more.
The cast of Broadway By The Year: The New Wave will include Joe Iconis’ whose musical Be More Chill was catapulted to Broadway though social media and a passionate fan base. Vivian Reed represents the emergence of African American music on Broadway during the last 25 years. Sara Neimietz represents the new generation of  Broadway, singing the work of  Jason Robert Brown and other groundbreaking composers, while Danny Gardner will lead the Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe in a celebration of today’s imaginative choreography. Gunhild Carling will provide a wonderfully entertaining representation of the “John Doyle Movement” that had actors becoming the orchestra, playing instruments as well as singing and acting.
Among the many other stars who may be performing in Broadway By The Year this season are Marc Kudisch (The Girl From the North Country), Bill Irwin (Tony® Award Winner, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf), Emily Skinner (Side Show), Stephanie J. Block (Tony® Award Winner, The Cher Show), Sebastian Arcelus (House of Cards), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kerry O’Malley (Into The Woods), Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia!), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, Or Change), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Julia Murney (Wicked), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Patti Murin (Frozen), Karen Ziemba (Chicago), Ethan Slater (Sponge Bob Squarepants The Musical), Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Noah Racey (Curtains), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island).
The New Wave, will perform on Monday, March 21 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

