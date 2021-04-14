MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Lincoln Center Green Space Opens to Public in May

Lincoln Center Green Space Opens to Public in May

Restart Stages at Lincoln Center—an outdoor performing arts center with 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces—to help kickstart the performing arts sector and New York City’s revival. Fostering a dynamic environment for artists, community organizations, and audiences, Restart Stages is a welcoming and safe place for live performances, family activities, and civic engagement. Restart Stages is part of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative, a collaboration that reimagines and reactivates public space for a new era.

Offering an array of vibrant programming that represents the rich tapestry of the city, Restart Stages will feature events by organizations from across the five boroughs, including Lincoln Center’s resident companies. Audience members can expect free and low-cost events, an outdoor reading room from The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and a wealth of dedicated family programming. Enjoy a concert and cabaret series by Lincoln Center Theater, film screenings from Film at Lincoln Center, summer concerts from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, dance workshops from New York City Ballet, and performances by the Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (BAAD!), Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, Harlem Week and the Harlem Arts Alliance, Korean Cultural Center New York, Weeksville Heritage Center, and many more. New Yorkers can also participate in a range of civic and community service events. These include blood drives in partnership with the New York Blood Center and food distributions in partnership with Food Bank For New York City. Lincoln Center will also serve as a designated primary election polling place in partnership with the Board of Elections.

Celebrated set designer and MacArthur Genius grantee Mimi Lien will also transform our iconic Josie Robertson Plaza with “The GREEN,” re-envisioning the approximately 14,000 square feet of open, concrete expanse into an environment that invites New Yorkers to relax and enjoy the open, park-like space. The installation opens on May 10.

All offerings will occur outdoors with safety protocols in place for artists, audiences and staff.

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

The Story of Harlem’s Numbers Game

WriterApril 14, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: The New Group With Ethan Hawke and John Leguizamo, Broadway Performers “plug in for PH,”More Star Studded Cast for The York Theatre, Perfect Crime, Shakespeare Sonnet Slam!

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 14, 2021
Read More

Music News: Jamie deRoy & friends, Stephen Schwartz, Ellen’s Stardust Diner Migguel Anggelo and Lisa Yaeger

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 14

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2021
Read More

Listen and Stream The Sound Inside from TheatreWorks Hartford

RossApril 13, 2021
Read More

BAFTA Winner ‘The Father’ Will Move You

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 13, 2021
Read More

John Cullum’s An Accidental Star is Personable and Full Of Theatre History

Suzanna BowlingApril 13, 2021
Read More

All-Stars to Appear at 93rd Oscars

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 13, 2021
Read More