Lincoln Center Kickstarts The Performing Arts and New York City’s Revival.

Restart Stages is an outdoor performing arts center with 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces geared to help kickstart the performing arts sector and New York City’s revival. Fostering a dynamic environment for artists, community organizations, and audiences, Restart Stages is a welcoming and safe place for live performances, family activities, and civic engagement. Restart Stages is part of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative, a collaboration that reimagines and reactivates public space for a new era.

Restart Stages will feature events by organizations from across the five boroughs, including Lincoln Center’s resident companies. Audience members can expect free and low-cost events, an outdoor reading room from The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and a wealth of dedicated family programming. Enjoy a concert and cabaret series by Lincoln Center Theater, film screenings from Film at Lincoln Center, summer concerts from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, dance workshops from New York City Ballet, and performances by the Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (BAAD!), Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, Harlem Week and the Harlem Arts Alliance, Korean Cultural Center New York, Weeksville Heritage Center, and many more.

There will also be blood drives in partnership with the New York Blood Center and food distributions in partnership with Food Bank For New York City. Lincoln Center will also serve as a designated primary election polling place in partnership with the Board of Elections.

In addition, Faces of the Hero, a transatlantic visual arts exhibition presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), will be on display in both New York City and Athens this summer. Featuring works by students from the Parsons School of Design and Athens School of Fine Arts, the exhibition examines the meaning of a “hero” and “heroism” through time and will be on view beginning in July.

Restart Stages will celebrate the full spectrum of New York City’s artistic talent and create a welcoming home for all of the city’s residents and neighbors to enjoy. It launches on World Health Day, April 7, with a special performance for healthcare workers.

All offerings will occur outdoors with safety protocols in place for artists, audiences, and staff. Click here to learn more about our visitor guidelines.