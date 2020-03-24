Lincoln Center Launches Lincoln Center at Home

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announces the launch of Lincoln Center at Home (#LincolnCenterAtHome), a new initiative to maintain vital connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the arts community around the world in taking our work online, as of this morning, LincolnCenter.org has transformed into a new gateway to the performing arts: Lincoln Center at Home.
“Lincoln Center is excited to share Lincoln Center at Home, which we hope will help bolster the tremendous work being done by parents and educators right now to help kids keep learning,” said Henry Timms, President & CEO of Lincoln Center. “From the Pop-Up Classroom that our teaching artists and education colleagues will broadcast each day to live, ‘homemade’ performances by some of our family of artists, to our trove of legendary performance footage across Lincoln Center’s many institutions, we hope Lincoln Center at Home will provide families across the country with creative solutions to the difficult moments that we’re all experiencing together.”
Lincoln Center at Home
Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom: Schools may be closed but Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open. Tune in to facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC on Facebook Live every weekday at 10am ET for your daily dose of creativity.
Led by some of the world’s best artists and educators, each creative learning activity utilizes simple materials found at home to help families with children explore a variety of art forms. Each classroom will remain available on Facebook after the live broadcast, so families can access whenever is most convenient. Early topics include:
- Creating expressive puppets from simple at home objects
- Writing a song with lyrics…and singing it
- Making woven works of art with recycled material like junk mail and cardboard boxes
- Dance lessons to get everyone up and moving
