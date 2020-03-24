Lincoln Center Launches Lincoln Center at Home

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announces the launch of Lincoln Center at Home (#LincolnCenterAtHome), a new initiative to maintain vital connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the arts community around the world in taking our work online, as of this morning, LincolnCenter.org has transformed into a new gateway to the performing arts: Lincoln Center at Home.

“Lincoln Center is excited to share Lincoln Center at Home, which we hope will help bolster the tremendous work being done by parents and educators right now to help kids keep learning,” said Henry Timms, President & CEO of Lincoln Center. “From the Pop-Up Classroom that our teaching artists and education colleagues will broadcast each day to live, ‘homemade’ performances by some of our family of artists, to our trove of legendary performance footage across Lincoln Center’s many institutions, we hope Lincoln Center at Home will provide families across the country with creative solutions to the difficult moments that we’re all experiencing together.”

Lincoln Center at Home

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom: Schools may be closed but Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open. Tune in to facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC on Facebook Live every weekday at 10am ET for your daily dose of creativity.

Led by some of the world’s best artists and educators, each creative learning activity utilizes simple materials found at home to help families with children explore a variety of art forms. Each classroom will remain available on Facebook after the live broadcast, so families can access whenever is most convenient. Early topics include:

Creating expressive puppets from simple at home objects

Writing a song with lyrics…and singing it

Making woven works of art with recycled material like junk mail and cardboard boxes

Dance lessons to get everyone up and moving

#ConcertsForKids: For family audiences, we’re teaming up with a remarkable group of artists who will bring world-class performances and diverse musical perspectives straight from their homes to yours. We’re excited to share these short performances recorded by the artists themselves with your family at home, beginning next week!First up are Elena Moon Park, Zeshan B, The Pop Ups, and Sonia De Los Santos. Check our web calendar for new events.From the archives of Lincoln Center’s resident organizations comes a trove of video, including rarely seen footage from decades of Live From Lincoln Center, more recent performances from across campus, and live streams from wherever performances are still happening – empty halls, living rooms, and more. Highlights this week include:

Brooklyn Raga Massive in our Offstage series (Tue, 3/24 at 4pm ET)Simple Gifts: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Shaker Village (Fri, 3/27 at 4pm ET)Joan Soriano’s steel string bachata from the David Rubenstein Atrium (Sat, 3/28 at 4pm ET) Follow #LincolnCenterAtHome and check our web calendar for the latest digital offerings from all of Lincoln Center.Images and Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom trailer available for download here.