Links To Receive Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As we enter week five of the COVID-19 emergency in New York City, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), along with the rest of City government, continues to do whatever we can to keep our media, entertainment and nightlife communities and to assist relief efforts.

Mayor de Blasio announced that New York City public schools shall remain closed through the end of the school year. New York State is on PAUSE through April 29. Accordingly, nonessential businesses shall remain closed and permitting activities shall remain suspended. Essential businesses are required to provide face coverings to employees who are in direct contact with customers or members of the public.

MOME continues to monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 situation on the industries we serve. Last week, we launched a survey of media and entertainment small businesses. Please encourage your networks to participate to ensure the broadest participation possible. The survey will remain open until April 23.

Earlier this week, the Office of Nightlife held two “Town Calls” for NYC’s nightlife community.

Latest Updates

NEW: SBA Express Bridge Loans enable businesses with existing relationships with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly. These loans can be used to help small businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing and can be used to bridge the gap while applying for a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster loan .



enable businesses with existing relationships with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly. These loans can be used to help small businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing and can be used to bridge the gap while applying for a direct . NYC Department of Cultural Affairs has put together a list of resources for NYC’s cultural community , including funding support and business and legal assistance for organizations and artists.



has put together , including funding support and business and legal assistance for organizations and artists. The City Bar Justice Center’s Neighborhood Entrepreneur Law Project is offering free, remote legal advice from pro bono attorneys in response to COVID-19. The COVID-19 Small Business Remote Legal Clinic (the CV-19 Clinic) will offer pro bono legal consultations to small business owners to help them understand and act upon options available under the federal government’s COVID-19 stimulus package and other opportunities available through federal, state and local programs. The mission of the initiative is to help entrepreneurs in New York City determine the best path forward for their small businesses in these particularly challenging times.



is offering free, remote legal advice from pro bono attorneys in response to COVID-19. The will offer pro bono legal consultations to small business owners to help them understand and act upon options available under the federal government’s COVID-19 stimulus package and other opportunities available through federal, state and local programs. The mission of the initiative is to help entrepreneurs in New York City determine the best path forward for their small businesses in these particularly challenging times. The deadline for health insurance enrollment has been extended to May 15, 2020. GetCoveredNYC helps New Yorkers enroll in health insurance with dedicated specialists who can assist you in your language. Complete the form to receive free health insurance enrollment assistance from a specialist. You can also call 311 or text CoveredNYC (SeguroNYC en Espanol) to 877877 to be connected to a specialist and receive free enrollment assistance.



helps New Yorkers enroll in health insurance with dedicated specialists who can assist you in your language. Complete the form to receive free health insurance enrollment assistance from a specialist. You can also call 311 or text CoveredNYC (SeguroNYC en Espanol) to 877877 to be connected to a specialist and receive free enrollment assistance. NYC Health + Hospitals is hiring 500 non-clinical staff to help with patient transport, clerical work, and cleaning. No medical background is required and hiring will be expanded to thousands soon. Visit nyc.gov/getwork for more information and to apply. Please indicate your referral source as “NYC MOMEâ?� via the online application.

Resources

Volunteer and Donation Opportunities

To find other ways to help New Yorkers affected by COVID-19, or to find COVID-19 related assistance, visit Help Now NYC.