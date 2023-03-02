Liori Diamond Showcase Party Ignites Passion for Stylish Jewelry in Heart of NYC

Evening wear designer Bach Mai’s party, celebrating his new collection, was as irreverently chic and sophisticated as the collection itself.

The event was the inaugural party for PLOUME, a new speakeasy boîte hidden under The Ivory Peacock restaurant in Chelsea NYC. The evening was sponsored by Chambord, Ford’s Gin and Korbel and hosted by NYC Event Producer Deryck Todd.

Invitees were greeted by NYC Nightlife and Theirry Mugler Runway legend Connie Girl at the door and then made their way down through to the secret doorway leading downstairs. Inside, Bach Mai could be seen chatting in a cozy corner with one of his muses, Avatar actress Bailey Bass, wearing Bach Mai of course. Morphine Love Dion and Dane Dion from the House of Dion in Miami, lit up the dance floor with Berlin Drag star Maxima Love and the Influencer/Content Creator Jacob Zar among the thick Art/Fashion/Nightlife crowd that partied until the lights went on. The great LA based Fashion & Celebrity photographer Reinhardt Kenneth made an entrance as well, his Harper’s Bazaar International cover with Skye Aurelia, still hot off the presses. Actress / NYC Nightlife Icon Sophia Lamar arrived fashionably late, and was overheard talking about her incandescent turn as Cristina Onasis in the popular HBO series Veneno with an ardent and attentive fan.

The great Music/DJ Duo The Illustrious Blacks, with tour dates in London and World Pride in Sydney were able to carve out time to provide the transcendent music for the night.

All in all, a fabulous New York gathering celebrating one of its own.

Photographer Krista Schlueter