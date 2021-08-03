Lisa Loeb’s Together Apart, 10 Mini-Musicals Returns To Broadway on Demand

Back in May Grammy winner Lisa Loeb, conceived and created Together Apart, 10 mini-musicals about connecting on Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic. All the mini-musicals were written, directed, and starring Brown University alumni and evolved out of a Brown Musical Theatre class reunion on Zoom held during the pandemic by graduates from the early ’80s through the late ’90s. The seven-minute musicals are interspersed with short pieces by Eric Kirchberger, who plays Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Loeb says, “As I sat in the Zoom reunion, listening to everyone talk about their current lives, connecting with friends, and reflecting on all of our vivid musical theatre memories from Brown, I realized that we shouldn’t just talk about what happened in the past, but we should write a Zoom musical about what’s going on, and it should happen all in the world of Zoom. And by sharing our storytelling and our passion and love for theatre, we can work together to provide an outlet for our shared creativity while giving back to this incredible cause.”

The show was such a success that it will stream on Broadway on Demand beginning August 6 to benefit The Actors Fund.

The cast also includes Emmy winner Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Emmy winner Josh Hamilton (13 Reasons Why), Ann Harada (Avenue Q),and JoBeth Williams (Kramer vs. Kramer). As well as Akin Adams, Syd Atlas, Jessie Austrian, Kitty Balay, Isabel Brodsky, Noah Brody, Karyn Bryant, Imani Camara, Alison Carney, June Carryl, Sara Clarke, Maria Deasy, Mia Ellis, Abby Espiritu, Deborah Defuria, Duncan Gallagher, Rebecca Gibel, Oamiya Haque, Laurie Israel, Claire Karpen, Eric Kirchberger, Pebble Kranz, Lisa Loeb, Tisola Logan, Meg Maccary, Dan Mackenzie, Gillian Maimon, Joseph Meissner, Luisa Patino, Gabriel Rosen, Rhonda Ross, Jonathan Schaffir, Marcy Schaffir, Sirsa Shekim, Lawrence Stern, Brian Tallevi, Dominic Taylor, Charlie Thurston, Paco Tolson, Anthony Walley, JoBeth Williams, Joe Wilson Jr., Beth Wishnie and Arianna Zukerman.

With Special appearances; by Nancy Bach, Carl Belfatti, Loni Berry, Krista Rimple Bradley, Leslie Buxbaum, Gordon Chambers, Bob Cohen, James Crawford, Jonathan Feinberg, Joel de la Fuente, Brian Herrera, Jennifer Hirsh, Matt Hoverman, Stephanie Ittleson, Peter Jacobson, , Allyson Johnson, David Lai, Kim Lindsay, Derek Livingston, Aleta Margolis, Lowry Marshall, Steven McElroy, Elizabeth Mitchell, Tim Murphy, Reggie Nance, Chris Osander, Gerhard Schulte, Maria Seigenthaler, Lizzie Shammash, Bryan Tallevi, Jennie Ness Vernon and Jeffrey Winter.

The writers include; Carl Belfatti, June Carryl, Jonathan Feinberg, Matt Hoverman, Maria Deasy, Deborah Defuria, Eric Kirchberger, Derek Livingston, Lisa Loeb, Meg Maccary, Dan Mackenzie, Sam Phillips, Jonathan Schaffir, Maria Seigenthaler, Lawrence Stern and Lorin Wertheimer.

The music comes from Jocelyn Adams, Carl Belfatti, Jules Cohen, Jonathan Feinberg, Lisa Loeb, Dan Mackenzie, Erin McKeown, Maria Seigenthaler and Lawrence Stern.

The mini-musicals include How Can I Connect?, It’s Okay Mom, The New Normal, Find The Music, Red State/Blue State, Teaching Online, Breathe, Care and Feeding, Family Game Night, and La Dolce Jersey.

Together Apart is executive produced by Loeb and produced by Beth Wishnie. It is co-produced by Carl Belfatti, Leslie Buxbaum, Matt Hoverman, Maria Seigenthaler, and The 24 Hour Plays.

Tickets are free of charge with a suggested donation to The Actors Fund. For further information click here.