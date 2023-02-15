Lisa Nicole’s Design Are Je Ne Sais Quoi

For singer/songwriter Tom DiPaola, it started a while back. He’s written thirteen original Christmas songs; recorded them in his home studio in New Jersey and the industry reaction from the labels and producers who have heard early samples has been nothing short of positive. “I wrote these songs because I wanted to hear ‘new’ Christmas music,” says DiPaola “and I got tired of looking for it.”

As big as Mariah Carey’s perennial “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Elmo and Patsy’s “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” are each and every season; industry experts saw a significant drop in those records sales this past Holiday-season. “Everyone always plays the standards and holiday favorites because they generate immediate attention and sales,” says a radio insider. “But the truth is, there’s been a dearth of new holiday music.”

PR-man David Salidor, who promoted a new-holiday single by Jersey Boy-J. Robert Spencer in 2019, “Waiting on Christmas” says: “The competition is extraordinarily tough for sure, but we had Robert playing shows and events from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The fact is: people loved hearing a new holiday song.”

Pop-icon Debbie Gibson even released a Christmas album last October (Winterlicious) containing both original songs as well as standards and it was received very well.

With a team in place DiPaolo is aggressively shopping his new material. The payoff is that if an artist can successfully come up with a new Christmas song, it can become a catalog release for every season.

NEW WHO? — (Via Rock Cellar) Later this year, legendary Canadian rock band The Guess Who will release a new album titled Plein D’Amour. The group — which features drummer and founding member Garry Peterson, as well as Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin — introduced the album on Friday with a video for “The King”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI7SG2sxFvI

When released, Plein D’Amour will be the seventh album released under The Guess Who name not involving longtime vocalist Burton Cummings, and the first since 2018’s The Future Is What It Used To Be.

More on the band’s upcoming plans, per a news release: The band is ready to start the newest chapter of its illustrious career in partnership with Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) commencing with the forthcoming release of Plein D’Amour. Bandmate Michael Staertow expressed it best when he said, “We couldn’t think of a better time to introduce the world to an exceptional collection of songs that exude positivity and cohesive energy, a much needed cultural antidote. Now we ARE love — Plein D’Amour!”. Founding member Garry Peterson continues, “After recording this album, and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on.” Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, comments on the new album, “This new song collection is a progressive-pop blend of well-written material and the musicianship is over the top. Decades later, this band still blows me away!”

Derek Sharp, songwriter and lead vocalist, says, “The King” is a nod to ‘all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty together again’ … however, loving kindness is a universal balm, which can not only put Humpty together again, but turn him into a Prince!

The release is certainly full of pomp and circumstance, but let’s be honest: It’s not the classic Guess Who with Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman. Sure it’s the original drummer, but a far-from-perfect re-union. Remember that. The video is cute, the song as well, but it’s just not the same.

SHORT TAKES — Still stunned by the passing of songwriter extraordinaire Burt Bacharach last week. Pretty significant is the fact that almost every broadcaster (rock; pop; talk) had something terrifically positive to say about him. His music touched everybody. I found out last week that he penned the song “Baby It’s You” which was originally covered by The Shirelles and the Beatles and was hit for both of them. The highest-charting version of the song was by the band Smith, who took the song to #5 in 1969. He also penned “One Less Bell To Answer” which the Fifth Dimension recorded in 1970. His touch and reach and talent were simply mesmerizing. As I said last week, thank god his music will live on being constantly re-discovered. He was, one of a kind. One reader said: With his passing, it feels like my childhood is pretty much over. Burt was an icon of a world now gone.We shall never again see the likes of this remarkable talent again … And, I just started watching Apple TV’s Shrinking and I have to say, it’s the best thing I’ve seen since Season 1 of The Morning Show. The writing is absolutely brilliant and the acting from Jason Segal and Harrison Ford is off the charts. Created by TV’s superb Bill Lawrence, Segal and some of the Ted Lasso-producers, it’s just stunningly good.

It”s about a small group of shrinks working together in an office and seriously questioning whether they’re doing any good. There’s a bit more to it than that, but after watching the first-four episodes, it’s so refreshing to watch an adult dramedy that does indeed make a lot of sense. It’s certainly as stellar as that first season of Hacks with Jean Smart. Am loving it.

