Lisa Nicole’s Design Are Je Ne Sais Quoi
I stopped going to Fashion Week, because the shows are so disorganized, it is easier to cover them from a far. In the case of Lisa Nicole Cloud, I have never seen a more disorganized show and the organizers should be fired, especially the men who were rude and so off putting, however there were four women there who made me stay and made me glad I stayed. First was a lady in gold whose name I do not know. Bravo, you understood the word welcoming. 2nd were two sponsors. First Kendra Calhoun, who made me a part of her group and second Premise Martin, President and CCD of Pedilicios Footwear, who made sure I stayed. Premise was a sponsors of the show. Somehow my seat and her’s were mixed up. I was going to leave, but she made sure I stayed. Ms. Martin embodies the word kindness.
and then there was Lisa Nicole.
Lisa Nicole who was part of Bravo’s Married to Medicine presented her new Fall/Winter 2023 The Je Ne Sais Quoi Collection. The palate was sexy, classic, bold, empowering and if you are the women wearing it, you will definitely have the “It Factor”.
The power suits, came in mauve with fur, slinky pinkish prints that clung and accentuated the body, to sequined evening gowns with accessories and furs giving a 30’40’s vibe. The mauve blended into red’s that Lauren Bacall or Rita Hayworth would be first in line for. Then the palate went to grey, black, to silver, to gold, to white with fur and finale to iridescent beads that were spectacular. There are so many gowns that I could see on the red carpet. There is something for every woman to become a superwoman in this collection.
Where the show started out so disorganized I wanted to leave, Lisa Nicole’s designs made me fall in love with her creations. This is a designer I not only want to cover, but want to wear.
The Glorious Corner
Someone said to me last week do we watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, or do we watch the commercials with the Super Bowl? Interesting point. I thought the commercials were pretty good and the Dunkin’ one just terrifically funny. Though they were probably paid gazillions – as well as a Dunkin’-lifetime-pass, they seemed to genuinely having fun doing it and it certainly came off that way.
The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles scored the third biggest audience in TV history. A total of 112.1 million people tuned in to watch the game, not to mention Rihanna’s half time show.
BON JOVI SECOND OBLIGATION —(Via Ultimate Classic Rock) Bon Jovi‘s rumored reunion with classic-era guitarist Richaie Sambora appears to be inching closer to fruition. Sambora, who played with the big-haired hitmakers from 1983 to 2013 and co-wrote many of their greatest hits, discussed the prospect of rejoining his former bandmates in a recent interview with the U.K.-based Absolute Radio. “We’re talking about it,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”This update comes just three months after Sambora addressed rumors that he would join Bon Jovi at this year’s Glastonbury festival, telling Metro in November, “It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit.”
Sambora also briefly touched on singer Jon Bon Jovi’s alleged vocal issues, which were a point of discussion among fans and critics during the band’s 2022 tour. “Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather,” the guitarist said. “I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and [when the Bon Jovi reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation.”
Although he left the band in 2013 for unspecified “personal issues,” Sambora insisted he still has a good relationship with his former bandmates. “You know what, there’s no malice,” he said. “I mean, we did something … there’s not a lot of bands that did what we did. I mean, obviously, bands like the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and U2.”
While he didn’t come out and confirm the reunion outright, Sambora did respond affirmatively when asked if he would write new music with the namesake frontman. “Oh, if he doesn’t let me, he’s crazy,” he said. “I’m on a tear.” Sambora was also quick to note, “Actually, I did write that other [Bon Jovi] stuff, too.” The rockers only settled on their name because “we just couldn’t think of anything else really.”
“People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that,” he continued. “But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It’s a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing. And a lot of times, it comes from your own life, and for the most part of Bon Jovi, my life was a lot [more] colorful than everybody else’s in the band!”
Sambora, fresh off a stint on The Masked Singer reality singing show, is also channeling his fresh burst of creativity into a solo LP. “There’s a new [solo] album coming out, probably at the end of the end of March or the beginning of April, and [it’s] with [producer] Bob Rock,” he said. “It’s a rock record. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I’m thrilled and I can’t wait to get out and play again.”
SHORT TAKES — I’ve seen the trailers for the new Keifer Sutherland Paramount + series Rabbit Hole and while it’s great to see him back on the screen, it reminds me so much of his stint on 24. I have to formally review the logline of the show, but it’s basically spy vs. spy one more time. IMBD describes the series like this: A private espionage operative battles over the preservation of democracy. So there!
Yoko Ono turns 90 on Saturday … Two prominent West Coast-PR-gunslingers have passed: Jeff Ballard who repped most famously Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul and Howard Bragman. Both dazzling in their careers. Both sadly missed
20-year old wunderkind Ashley Suppa at Monday’s Lisa Nicole Cloud fashion show at the Rolls Royce Showroom in NYC on 11th Avenue. She was accompanied by her producer Alex Salzman and PR-man David Salidor. Also present T2C publisher Suzanna Bowling and ace-photographer Jeff Smith. Cloud debuted her je ne sais quoi collection which was stunningly elegant … One sweet moment was a Super Bowl ad for Blockbuster -remember them?- running on Twitter. Back in the day Blockbuster ruled the roost. Who wouldn’t show up on a Friday or Saturday and rent a slew of VHS tapes from Big Blue? Check this out: https://deadline.com/2023/02/blockbuster-video-will-run-ad-during-the-super-bowl-1235256854/
Whatever happened to Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam? … Happy Bday Peter Gabriel and Jimi Celeste.
Tony Nominee Robert Cuccioli, Jennifer Ehle, Stephanie Berry in Red Bull Theater’s Phèdre
Red Bull Theater (Jesse Berger, Founder and Artistic Director) today announced that Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde – Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards; Les Miserables; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Off-Broadway: The White Devil for Red Bull Theatre; Caesar & Cleopatra, Mrs. Warren’s Profession – Gingold Group) has joined the cast for the next offering of a new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings: the in-person and streaming presentation of Phèdre by Jean Racine, in a new translation by Rob Melrose, directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley (2023 Black Theatre Coalition American Express Directing Fellow). Mr. Cuccioli replaces the previously announced David Strathairn.This event will premiere live and in-person at FIAF Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street) on Monday February 20th, and be simulcast as well. A recording will be available for streaming on-demand from Tuesday February 21st until Sunday February 26th at 11:59 PM ET. For tickets to the in-person event, Livestream, Video-on-Demand, or more information, visit RedBullTheater.com.
Robert Cuccioli’s Broadway credits include Jekyll & Hyde (Tony nomination, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, FANY and Chicago’s Joseph Jefferson Awards), Les Miserables, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Off-Broadway Robert was seen in the Red Bull Theatre production of The White Devil; A Touch of the Poet (Irish Rep); And the World Goes ‘Round (Westside Theatre); The Rothschilds (American Jewish Theatre0; Mrs. Warren’s Profession, Caesar & Cleopatra (Gingold Theatrical Group). Both were New York Times’ Critic’s Pick. Television: “The Sinner,” “Elementary,” “White Collar,” and the soon to be filmed Web Series “Tradecraft: On the Run.” Film: Celebrity, The Stranger, The Rest of Us, Impossible Monsters, Columbus on Trial. www.robertcuccioli.com. In Phèdre secret yearnings are unleashed, ruinous deceits are perpetrated, and scandalous familial dysfunction is displayed. Isn’t it astonishing what loneliness can do to a person? Once a model mother and devoted wife, Phèdre finds her resolve destroyed as her desire for her maturing stepson becomes inescapable and all-consuming. Premiered in January 1677, Phèdre is considered to be Racine’s masterpiece.
Jennifer Ehle (Tony, Drama League award nominations; Lortel Award – Oslo; Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle nomination – The Coast of Utopia; Tony Award, Theatre World Award, Outer Critics Circle nomination – The Real Thing) will perform the titular role.In addition to Mr. Cuccioli, the cast will also feature Stephanie Berry (On Sugarland [Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lortel Award nominations] – New York Theatre Workshop; for all the women who thought they were mad – Soho Rep Theatre; Cool Blues – New Federal Theatre; Drowning Crow, Sugar in Our Wounds [Outer Critics Circle, Lortel Award nominations] – Manhattan Theatre Club; The Shaneequa Chronicles: The Making of a Black Woman [2001 Obie Award]); Mister Fitzgerald (Ohio State Murders– Broadway, A Raisin in the Sun – Public Theater, On Sugarland – New York Theatre Workshop); Allen Gilmore (Twelfth Night – Classical Theatre of Harlem/Yale Rep, One Fine Day (Soho Rep); Jacqueline Nwabueze (Subway Story (A Shooting) – Theater for the New City); AhDream Smith (Red Bull Theater debut!); and Sarin Monae West (The Skin of Our Teeth – Lincoln Center Theater; The Rat Trap – Mint Theater).
Free Sreaming On-Demand February 21st – 26th
The Glorious Corner
PETER’S COURT — (via Stereogum) Peter Gabriel is gearing up to release i/o, his first new album of original material since 2002’s Up. We’ve heard “Panopticom,”from it so far, and today he’s back with a new single, “The Court,” put out on a Sunday to coincide with this month’s full moon.
For singer/songwriter Tom DiPaola, it started a while back. He’s written thirteen original Christmas songs; recorded them in his home studio in New Jersey and the industry reaction from the labels and producers who have heard early samples has been nothing short of positive. “I wrote these songs because I wanted to hear ‘new’ Christmas music,” says DiPaola “and I got tired of looking for it.”
As big as Mariah Carey’s perennial “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Elmo and Patsy’s “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” are each and every season; industry experts saw a significant drop in those records sales this past Holiday-season. “Everyone always plays the standards and holiday favorites because they generate immediate attention and sales,” says a radio insider. “But the truth is, there’s been a dearth of new holiday music.”
PR-man David Salidor, who promoted a new-holiday single by Jersey Boy-J. Robert Spencer in 2019, “Waiting on Christmas” says: “The competition is extraordinarily tough for sure, but we had Robert playing shows and events from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The fact is: people loved hearing a new holiday song.”
Pop-icon Debbie Gibson even released a Christmas album last October (Winterlicious) containing both original songs as well as standards and it was received very well.
With a team in place DiPaolo is aggressively shopping his new material. The payoff is that if an artist can successfully come up with a new Christmas song, it can become a catalog release for every season.
NEW WHO? — (Via Rock Cellar) Later this year, legendary Canadian rock band The Guess Who will release a new album titled Plein D’Amour. The group — which features drummer and founding member Garry Peterson, as well as Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin — introduced the album on Friday with a video for “The King”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI7SG2sxFvI
When released, Plein D’Amour will be the seventh album released under The Guess Who name not involving longtime vocalist Burton Cummings, and the first since 2018’s The Future Is What It Used To Be.
More on the band’s upcoming plans, per a news release: The band is ready to start the newest chapter of its illustrious career in partnership with Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) commencing with the forthcoming release of Plein D’Amour. Bandmate Michael Staertow expressed it best when he said, “We couldn’t think of a better time to introduce the world to an exceptional collection of songs that exude positivity and cohesive energy, a much needed cultural antidote. Now we ARE love — Plein D’Amour!”. Founding member Garry Peterson continues, “After recording this album, and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on.” Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, comments on the new album, “This new song collection is a progressive-pop blend of well-written material and the musicianship is over the top. Decades later, this band still blows me away!”
Derek Sharp, songwriter and lead vocalist, says, “The King” is a nod to ‘all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty together again’ … however, loving kindness is a universal balm, which can not only put Humpty together again, but turn him into a Prince!
The release is certainly full of pomp and circumstance, but let’s be honest: It’s not the classic Guess Who with Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman. Sure it’s the original drummer, but a far-from-perfect re-union. Remember that. The video is cute, the song as well, but it’s just not the same.
SHORT TAKES — Still stunned by the passing of songwriter extraordinaire Burt Bacharach last week. Pretty significant is the fact that almost every broadcaster (rock; pop; talk) had something terrifically positive to say about him. His music touched everybody. I found out last week that he penned the song “Baby It’s You” which was originally covered by The Shirelles and the Beatles and was hit for both of them. The highest-charting version of the song was by the band Smith, who took the song to #5 in 1969. He also penned “One Less Bell To Answer” which the Fifth Dimension recorded in 1970. His touch and reach and talent were simply mesmerizing. As I said last week, thank god his music will live on being constantly re-discovered. He was, one of a kind. One reader said: With his passing, it feels like my childhood is pretty much over. Burt was an icon of a world now gone.We shall never again see the likes of this remarkable talent again … And, I just started watching Apple TV’s Shrinking and I have to say, it’s the best thing I’ve seen since Season 1 of The Morning Show. The writing is absolutely brilliant and the acting from Jason Segal and Harrison Ford is off the charts. Created by TV’s superb Bill Lawrence, Segal and some of the Ted Lasso-producers, it’s just stunningly good.
It”s about a small group of shrinks working together in an office and seriously questioning whether they’re doing any good. There’s a bit more to it than that, but after watching the first-four episodes, it’s so refreshing to watch an adult dramedy that does indeed make a lot of sense. It’s certainly as stellar as that first season of Hacks with Jean Smart. Am loving it.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Scott Stevens; Frank Conway; Cori Gardner; Keith Girard; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Frank Schmitt; William Schill; Ken Sharp; Jane Hanson; David Ushery; Todd Snyder; Anthony Mason; Jill Rappaport; Nancy Solomon; Jimmy Fallon; Anthony Pomes; Calista Flockhart; Bill Macy; and CHIP!
