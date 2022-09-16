Little Amal Walks NYC, Times Square with Broadway Stars and NYC Public School Students DV

Tomorrow in Times Square, Little Amal Walks NYC — one of the largest public arts festivals in the city’s history, with 55 events over the course of 17 days (Sept. 14 – Oct. 2) — will gather Broadway stars and 200 students from NYC public schools as they celebrate Amal’s arrival to NYC.

Join us at Father Duffy Square at 11AM (media call-time: 10:30AM), where Amal will be greeted with an exciting musical performance of Broadway favorites, underneath the bright lights of Times Square. Playwright/director Amir Nizar Zuabi serves as Artistic Director of The Walk Productions, and Yazmany Arboleda, New York City’s first “People’s Artist” and the Creative Producer of the New York visit will attend all events. Interviews are available upon request.

Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee. Amal comes to NYC after completing a 5,000-mile trek across Europe, during which she met with His Holiness Pope Francis. Little Amal has traveled to 12 countries, including most recently Ukraine. She will be welcomed by NYC in a joyful festival created by the city’s artists, civic leaders and government agencies – a three-week celebration of our shared humanity. Little Amal Walks NYC is produced by St Ann’s Warehouse and The Walk Productions.

Yesterday, Amal visited the New York Public Library, where she was warmly welcomed by New York families and artists from New Victory LabWorks with an uplifting performance featuring dance, kites, and specially-created puppets.