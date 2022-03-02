MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Little Girl Blue The Nina Simone Musical Is About To Begin Its Run

Little Girl Blue The Nina Simone Musical Is About To Begin Its Run

Little Girl Blue (LGB), a musical inspired by Nina Simone’s life, written by and starring Laiona Michelle (Amazing Grace, Book of Mormon, American Hero), will open Off-Broadway at the Shubert Organization’s New World Stages (Stage V) on March 14, 2022, with previews beginning on March 5th.

The show was originally scheduled to open on February 28th, but due to Omicron Covid-19, it was pushed back.

Laiona Michelle

Laiona Michelle has been garnering rave reviews for her performance as the iconic singer/songwriter/musician/civil rights activist, since the show premiered to sold-out audiences and nightly standing ovations, at George Street Playhouse in early 2019. This past summer, Little Girl Blue continued its run of success as part of the Goodspeed by the River series in East Haddam, Connecticut.  It was presented outdoors, under a big tent.  One critic referred to the production as “a tour-de-force presentation of Simone come to life.”

In addition to Ms. Michelle in the titular role, the company’s original cast and director are returning, including the exceptional trio of musicians that accompany Ms. Michelle on stage – Kenneth Salters, Saadi Zain, and pianist Mark Fifer who doubles as the production’s Music Director and Arranger. Devanand Janki returns to direct. The production features an all-female BIPOC design team that includes Shoko Kambura (scenic design), Ari Fulton (costume design), Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Twi McCallum (sound design), and Earon Nealey (wig design). Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative oversees casting, Ernie Fimbres is production stage manager, MZQ Productions is the production’s management firm, and Lisa Dozier/LDK Productions, is the production’s General Manager.

First preview begins on Saturday, March 5th, with opening night scheduled on Monday, March 14th.  Performances for Little Girl Blue are scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:00PM, Thursdays at 2:00PM & 7:00PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM & 8:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

