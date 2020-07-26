MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Little Park The Next New York Attraction and Along the Hudson River

Little Park The Next New York Attraction and Along the Hudson River

Starting at 13th Street Little Island was to open Spring 2021. In 2013, Barry Diller, in partnership with Hudson River Park Trust leadership, embarked on the unique opportunity to envision a solution for the repair and reactivation of Pier 54, damaged by Hurricane Sandy. Diller chose to reimagine an entirely new type of public space for New York, one that would create an immersive experience with nature and art.

The park will feature seating lawns, gentle slopes, winding pathways leading to dazzling views, and a variety of spaces for performances and play as well as rest and relaxation. The undulating topography of this oasis will surprise and inspire visitors with its range of elevations, lush landscaping, and hidden meadows, encouraging visitors to return time and again to explore all that Little Island has to offer.

Then on to 26th Street, around Hudson Yards to the Eastside, Lexington & 50s and the Westside and the 50s.

Thank-you to Laurence L. Pierron for her amazing pictures and turning me onto Little Island.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

Have Water Damage? Here’s What to Do Next

WriterJuly 25, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Linda Purl, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bingo and On The Stage

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2020
Read More

How To Setup Model Trains In Your Home

WriterJuly 23, 2020
Read More

Tips To Write Informative Essay

WriterJuly 22, 2020
Read More

9 Ways To Supercharge Your Finances

WriterJuly 22, 2020
Read More

What’s Happening In Hell’s Kitchen

Suzanna BowlingJuly 20, 2020
Read More

What New Yorkers Do Not Know, But Should

Suzanna BowlingJuly 18, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 17th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2020
Read More

Attention All Kids Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Has Drama Workshop Tomorrow

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2020
Read More