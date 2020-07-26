Little Park The Next New York Attraction and Along the Hudson River

Starting at 13th Street Little Island was to open Spring 2021. In 2013, Barry Diller, in partnership with Hudson River Park Trust leadership, embarked on the unique opportunity to envision a solution for the repair and reactivation of Pier 54, damaged by Hurricane Sandy. Diller chose to reimagine an entirely new type of public space for New York, one that would create an immersive experience with nature and art.

The park will feature seating lawns, gentle slopes, winding pathways leading to dazzling views, and a variety of spaces for performances and play as well as rest and relaxation. The undulating topography of this oasis will surprise and inspire visitors with its range of elevations, lush landscaping, and hidden meadows, encouraging visitors to return time and again to explore all that Little Island has to offer.

Then on to 26th Street, around Hudson Yards to the Eastside, Lexington & 50s and the Westside and the 50s.

Thank-you to Laurence L. Pierron for her amazing pictures and turning me onto Little Island.