Liv Ullmann on Stage this May at Scandinavia House

This May in live performances at Scandinavia House, join Liv Ullmann for a dynamic, interactive exploration of her life as an actress, director, writer and humanitarian activist. With Tom Remlov, former CEO of Norwegian Film as guide on stage in Victor Borge Hall, the audience will encounter Liv — her work, her passions, her loves, her life.

One of Scandinavia’s most celebrated stars of stage and screen, Liv’s artistic collaborations with Ingmar Bergman are only a part of a career which has spanned over 60 years and was recently celebrated with an Oscar — a lifetime Honorary Achievement Award at the 94th Academy Awards. Audiences are invited on a journey with Liv as she also shares film clips, photos and memorabilia from her varied and unique life.

This production was first presented to an enthusiastic response at theaters all across Norway, including the National Theater in Oslo. An abbreviated version has been shown on Norwegian television. The presentation at Scandinavia House marks its U.S. debut.

Opening night is Monday, May 23 at 7 PM; an opening night reception follows the performance. Subsequent performances take place at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, May 25; Thursday, May 26; Friday, May 27; with a final matinee on Saturday, May 28 at 3 PM.

