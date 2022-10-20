Live In-Conversation Matthew Perry On Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00pm join beloved Friends star Matthew Perry and special guests for a rare in-person conversation about his new memoir – Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. This even takes place at The Town Hall.

During this intimate conversation, Perry will share raw honesty about his addiction, behind-the-scenes stories from the hit sitcom and his experience becoming one of the world’s most recognizable characters.

Told with the same acerbic wit and familiar voice you’ve come to love from his character, Perry’s captivating memoir delves into the most personal details of the love he lost, his darkest days, and his greatest friends. Come join him on tour to hear from the man behind the laughs.

Tickets to this event include access to a live in-conversation event with Matthew Perry and a copy of Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. (published by Flatiron Books).