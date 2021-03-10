MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
LIVE Jazz at Lincoln Center Celebrating Iconic Women In Jazz

The very first LIVE performance by the full Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis back in the House of Swing (Frederick P. Rose Hall) since February 2020 and the onset of Covid, featuring Voices of Freedom: Betty Carter, Billie Holiday, Abbey Lincoln, and Nina Simone in the upcoming weeks. 

This live, virtual concert features some of the music’s most powerful voices – Melanie Charles, Shenel Johns, and Ashley Pezzotti – right alongside the big band with Wynton. Watch as they perform beloved music and lyrics of four of the 20th century’s most powerful singers, songwriters, and activists in honor of Women’s History Month. 

Showtime:

Premieres Friday, March 26 at 7:30p.m. ET. 

Ticket holders will have on-demand access to the concert through Sunday, December 27 at 3:00a.m. EST.

Tickets:
Virtual ticket per concert: $20.00
Subscriber Price: $15.00
Member Price: $0 – $15.00

The concert announcement is below and additional information is also available online at here.

Thanks and I look forward to hearing from you!

