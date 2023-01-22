Art

Living Lantern Makes the Garment District Shine

On January 12, the Garment District became a destination, as a new public art installation illuminated the night.

Photos courtesy of Alexandre Ayer / @DiversityPics for the Garment District Alliance

A 14-foot-high neon-colored illuminated lantern lights the way between 39th and 40th Streets. The “Living Lantern,” was created by the U.K.-based design practice Neon in collaboration with the light artist Frankie Boyle, who is also an advocate for mental health and neurodiversity. It will be on view through Feb. 24 and will be powered by Wireframe.

Photos courtesy of Alexandre Ayer / @DiversityPics for the Garment District Alliance

Wind will cause the spindly structure to open and close, prompting light to filter from its core and animated light sequences to infuse the space with flowing colors. The installation is part of the Garment District Art on the Plazas, a year-round public art program that is made possible through the New York City Department of Transportation’s Art Program. It is the 25th installment.

40,000-plus people pass through the Garment District’s public plazas each day. About 56 hotels are in the area.

On another front, the Garment District Alliance has been advocating with city officials to allow for some office buildings and side-street loft-style buildings to be converted to residential ones, but there is no plan in place at this point.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

